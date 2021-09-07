Turkey-EU migration at the highest level since March 2020





The number of migrants entering the EU via Turkey has reached its highest level since the pandemic broke out in Europe. There were 799 arrivals from Turkey in the last week of August. This is the highest figure since the first week of March 2020, when 970 people arrived during border tensions between Turkey and Greece. Travel restrictions were introduced soon after to contain the coronavirus, leading to a sharp reduction in the number of migrants crossing Europe. The latest increase comes as Europe worries about a chaos-triggered refugee crisis in Afghanistan. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signaled in Brussels that Turkey will not become Europe’s repository for refugees after the Afghan crisis. The Istanbul governor’s office has reported frequent round-ups of Afghan migrants who are placed in detention centers for deportation. More than 500 Afghans were arrested within three days at the end of August, when migration to the EU reached its highest level in 18 months. An EU official confirmed the figures to The National after an internal report on migration leaked to German media. While some migrants enter the EU via Turkey to Greece, many take an alternative route to Italy, according to the report. More than 5,000 people have arrived in Italy from Turkey this year, the UN refugee agency UNHCR said this week. This is similar to the number of those who entered Greece. At least 1,146 people have died on the sea route to Europe this year, a figure more than double that of the comparable period of 2020. Greece has stepped up security at its border with Turkey, with a fence seen here near the Greek city of Alexandroupolis. Reuters Europe is determined to prevent a repeat of the migration crisis of 2015, when more than a million people crossed the EU’s borders, many from Syria. Turkey is hosting millions of refugees under an agreement reached with the EU in 2016 to prevent people from entering the bloc and calls have been made to renew the pact. Greece has stepped up its defenses since the March 2020 crisis when Turkey opened its borders in what the EU described as an organized attack. Athens last month unveiled a 40-kilometer border fence and surveillance system to catch potential asylum seekers fleeing Afghanistan. Some migrants live in camps on the Greek islands. Athens says Ankara has refused to cooperate with evictions since the start of the pandemic. EU countries want to avoid a wave of refugees by helping Afghan neighbors to help people on their territory. German and Italian foreign ministers have visited the region since the fall of Kabul. Update: September 7, 2021 9:48 a.m.

