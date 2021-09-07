Speech by Narendra Modi at the Far Eastern Economic Forum 2021

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the opening ceremony of the plenary session of the Far East Economic Forum via video link on Friday.

The forum is an important step for regional leaders to discuss the development of Russian Asia and its integration into neighboring economies such as China, Mongolia, Japan and South Korea, and to expand to- beyond to other major markets, such as India.

Modis’ speech did not contain anything specifically new, but highlighted the continued and planned cooperation between India and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The EAEU is a free trade bloc that includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia and extends from western China to the borders of the European Union.

India is currently negotiating a free trade agreement with the EAEU and discussions on tariff cuts are still ongoing. When these are finalized, the trade and development implications for Indian exports and investments in Russia in particular will become significant. India and Russia have expressed the wish to increase bilateral trade to US $ 30 billion by 2025. To encourage this, the direct Chennai-Vladivostok sea route has become operational, while the Northern International Transport Corridor -South (INSTC) extends from Indian ports of Mumbai to Russia via Iran.It also provides direct trade connectivity to other EAEU members, Armenia, Belarus and Kazakhstan, as well as access to Central Asia.

Modis’ speech followed that of Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose speech contained much more intentions to develop the Russian Far East, with the introduction of tax and investment incentives for businesses and individuals. These will also have a ripple effect on the development of bilateral India-Russia trade. Putin’s speech can be read on our Russia Briefing portal.

Modis’ speech is as follows:

President of the Russian Federation!

My dear friend President Putin!

Excellencies!

Participants of the Eastern Economic Forum!

Namaskar!

I am delighted to address the Eastern Economic Forum and thank President Putin for this honor.

In Indian history and civilization, the word Sangam has a special meaning. It means the confluence or the coming together of rivers, people or ideas. In my opinion, Vladivostok is truly a Eurasian and Pacific Sangam. I applaud President Putin’s vision for the development of the Russian Far East. India will be a reliable partner for Russia in achieving this vision. In 2019, when I traveled to Vladivostok to attend the forum, I announced India’s commitment to an “Act Far-East” policy. This policy is an important element of our special and privileged strategic partnership with Russia.

President Putin, I remember our in-depth conversation on the boat trip from Vladivostok to Zvezda during my visit in 2019. You showed me the modern shipbuilding facility in Zvezda and expressed the hope that India would participate in this great enterprise. Today, I am delighted that one of India’s largest shipyards, Mazagon Docks Limited, is partnering with Zvezda to build some of the most important commercial vessels in the world. India and Russia are partners in space exploration through the Gaganyaan program. India and Russia will also be partners in opening the Northern Sea Route to international trade.

The friendship between India and Russia has stood the test of time. More recently, this has been seen in our strong cooperation during the Covid-19 pandemic, including in vaccines. The pandemic has highlighted the importance of the health and pharmaceutical sectors in our bilateral cooperation. Energy is another major pillar of our strategic partnership. The energy partnership between India and Russia can help stabilize the global energy market. My Ministry of Oil and Natural Gas, Mr. Hardeep Puri, is in Vladivostok to represent India at this forum. Indian workers are involved in large gas projects in the Amur region, from Yamal to Vladivostok then to Chennai. We envision an energy and trade bridge. I am happy that the Chennai – Vladivostok maritime corridor is progressing. This connectivity project as well as the international north-south corridor will physically bring India and Russia closer together. Despite the restrictions related to the pandemic, good progress has been made in strengthening our trade ties in many areas. This includes the long-term supply of coking coal to the Indian steel industry. We are also exploring new opportunities in agro-industry, ceramics, strategic minerals and rare earths and diamonds. I am glad that the diamond representative is from Sakha-Yakutia and Gujarat have a separate interaction in this forum. I am confident that the $ 1 billion low rate line of credit announced in 2019 will create many business opportunities between the two countries.

It is also useful to bring together on one platform the regions of the most important stakeholders of the Russian Far East and the concerned states of India. We must take forward the useful discussions that took place during the visit of the Chief Ministers of the main Indian states in 2019. I would like to invite the governors of 11 regions of the Russian Far East to visit India at the earliest.

As I said at this forum in 2019, Indian talent has contributed to the development of many resource rich regions of the world. India has a talented and dedicated workforce, while the Far East is rich in resources. Thus, the Indian workforce has enormous leeway to contribute to the development of the Russian Far East. The Federal University of the Far East, where this forum is held, is welcoming an increasing number of Indian students.

Mr President Putin, thank you once again for giving me the opportunity to speak in this forum. You have always been a great friend of India and under your leadership our strategic partnership continues to grow stronger. I wish all the participants in the Eastern Economic Forum every success.

Spasiba!

Thank you!

Thank you so much!

