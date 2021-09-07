Former Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tired of Arkansas ‘competing at the bottom’





BENTON – Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Monday she would be a compassionate leader working to improve the state and a fighter pushing back “the radical left” in Washington, DC

Sanders said she was running for governor in part “because I’m sick of watching Arkansas compete at the bottom of the ladder.”

“I’m tired of being 47th, and 48th and 49th when I know we have the ability and the potential to be first or second, so we need real leadership to get us there,” he said. she said as part of what she billed as the 15-stop Freedom Tour which ends Saturday in Springdale with a pancake breakfast to honor the nation’s heroes.

Sanders said she was also running for governor because she wanted to make sure every child’s path in the state “is free and clear so that they can run at full speed towards whatever they want. want “.

Sanders campaign manager Chris Caldwell estimated that around 1,000 people attended Monday’s late afternoon event featuring country music singer John Rich.

Sanders sprinkled her 17-minute remarks with recollections of her work as the White House press secretary for Donald Trump, being the first mom to be the White House press secretary, bringing a son to the House Blanche for a day’s work and a Christmas trip with Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will meet with US troops in Iraq in 2018.

She admitted that she was nationalizing the election.

“Because if you’re not, you’re missing out on what’s going on in our country,” Sanders said.

“We have leaders in Washington, the radical left, who do not agree to just change policies. They want to fundamentally change who we are as a country, and we cannot stand idly by and do nothing. and allow that to happen, ”she said. in remarks that drew applause from the audience.

Sanders said she was not afraid of the Washington fight. “I’ve been doing it for four years and I’m winning.”

Sanders, of Little Rock, is one of two Republican nominees for governor in 2022. The other is Attorney General Leslie Rutledge of Maumelle.

The nomination period for state and federal candidates in Arkansas is scheduled from February 22, 2022 to March 1, 2022, with the primary elections on May 24 and the general election on November 8, 2022.

There are four announced Democratic candidates for governor – Anthony Bland, Chris Jones, James “Rus” Russell and Supha Xayprasith-Mays, all of Little Rock – and one announced libertarian candidate, Rickey Dale Harrington Jr. of Pine Bluff.

Republican Asa Hutchinson has been governor since 2015. His term is limited and prohibited from standing for reelection.

Before Sanders’ remarks, her father, former Governor Mike Huckabee, said his daughter had always been a leader and had genuine core beliefs in her soul. He said she didn’t need to take a poll to decide what she believed to make some people happy.

“Our state will do very well when Sarah Huckabee Sanders becomes the next governor of Arkansas,” Huckabee said.

In fact, he said he thought she would be the best Arkansas governor ever.

After her remarks, Sanders ran into people in the crowd who wanted to speak to her, so she was not available to answer reporters’ questions within 30 minutes of her speech.

In mid-May, Sanders tweeted that she eventually wanted to get rid of the state’s personal income tax.

Sanders tweeted: “At a time when Democrats in DC are raising taxes and paying workers to stay at home, we need to start phasing out state income tax. When I am governor, I will lead the effort to reward hard work, not penalize it.

Days later, Rutledge announced that she had signed the Taxpayer Protection Pledge from Americans for Tax Reform to demonstrate that she “will work on strong, common sense proposals such as eliminating the tax system. state income tax to bring economic prosperity to Arkansas “. She has pledged not to raise taxes while she is governor.

In July, Rutledge announced that she planned to try to ballot in the 2022 general election a proposed constitutional amendment that would eliminate the state’s personal income tax and eliminate income tax. over a period of eight years.

Two weeks ago, Rutledge said she plans to roll out her plans in the coming months to cut state government budgets to pay for personal income tax removal.

Sanders has not yet clarified over what period of time she proposes to phase out personal income tax or how she proposes to finance the elimination of personal income tax.

Legislation that would have reduced all personal tax rates, effective January 1, 2022, would have resulted in a reduction of $ 3 billion in general government revenue in fiscal year 2023 on a net basis taxes reported on 2019 returns, according to the State Department of Finance and Administration.

Hutchinson proposed a general revenue budget of $ 6.01 billion for fiscal 2023, with an additional $ 54.9 million to be transferred to a long-term reserve fund, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Finance.

At the end of June, Sanders said he had raised $ 9.1 million in total contributions and balances of $ 6.2 million; Rutledge said he raised $ 1.4 million in total contributions and balances totaling $ 1.1 million.

Sanders announced his candidacy for governor in late January. Rutledge launched its campaign in July 2020.

