Government Notifies 7 Judges of Responsibility Courts in Punjab





ISLAMABAD:

The federal government on Monday informed seven judges of the courts of responsibility in the province of Punjab.

Seats had been vacant since March 31 after then-chief justice Muhammad Qasim Khan transferred 25 district and sessional judges to the province, including those who heard corruption cases filed against the chief of the opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and other PML-N. leaders.

The long-standing filling of the vacant seat of an audit court judge was also a major cause of the delay in the trial of Shehbaz Sharif, which has not been heard for five months.

Read In Search of Accountability Reforms

According to the notification, in exercising the powers conferred by Article 5 (g) and (h) of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 (XVII of 1999), the President is pleased to appoint seven district judges and of session as judges of the courts of responsibility over three years. deputation.

The notification reveals that Raja Qamar uz Zaman will work as a judge of the I Rawalpindi responsibility court while Ali Nawaz as a judge of the Rawalpindi III responsibility court, Tariq Mehmood Bajwa judge of the Multan II responsibility court, Naseem Ahmed Virk judge of Lahore II Liability Court, Malik Ali Zulqarnain Lahore III Liability Court, Muhammad Sajid Ali Judge of Lahore V Liability Court and Aziz Ullah Kallue VI Liability Court Judge, who will work until the date of retirement pension (31 may).

Previously, the Justice Ministry questioned the “unilateral transfer” of judges from the courts of responsibility by the former Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC), Muhammad Qasim Khan.

The ministry wrote a letter to LHC chief justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti questioning the transfer of judges to Punjab province.

Later, the existing LHC sent new names for the appointment of judges to the courts of responsibility.

Later, the former chief justice of the LHC also sent out nominations for judges of the courts of responsibility. However, as the Law Department was not satisfied with these appointments, it delayed these appointments.

Shortly after the retirement of Judge Muhammad Qasim Khan, the Justice Ministry raised the issue of the transfer of judges from the accountability courts with the new LHC Chief Justice.

The delay has also angered Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose government, we learn, wants the trial of Shehbaz Sharif to be concluded before the next general elections.

The prime minister, in a meeting with his legal assistant a month ago, expressed great concern over the delay in completing the trial of politicians accused of corruption.

Now the government has decided to focus – ahead of the next general election – on corruption cases in which the conviction of opposition leaders could be secured.

They also said private lawyers would be arranged for the NAB for efficient and expeditious prosecutions in such cases.

