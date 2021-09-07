Once again hard times, entrepreneurs suddenly send letters to Jokowi!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Indonesian Employers’ Association (Apindo) is pushing for a moratorium on deferral of debt payment obligations (PKPU) and bankruptcy through laws and regulations (Perppu). The government itself is still considering whether there is a need for a moratorium on PKPU and bankruptcy amid the predicament of the pandemic. In addition, there is also pressure to revise Law no. 37 of 2004 regarding Bankruptcy and PKPU in particular related to problems that have been experienced by the business world. Even Apindo forwarded this request to President Joko Widodo. “The letter to the president has been sent, of course we are awaiting the government’s response. An informal meeting has taken place which means that we have forwarded several issues to the director general of the general legal administration, he is in charge of PKPU, bankruptcy including the conservative, “Apindo President Hariyadi Sukamdani said at a press conference on Tuesday (7/9/21). However, for the official meeting of this discussion, Hariyadi revealed that there was no such thing. However, the hope of the moratorium can be implemented soon. The reason is that more and more healthy companies are at risk of going bankrupt. This emerges from PKPU and bankruptcy proceedings in 5 (general) commercial courts which increased significantly in 2020, reaching 747 cases compared to the previous year, or only 550 cases. “It’s late, frankly, but after the pandemic we looked at the cases first, there weren’t too many cases so we didn’t pay attention to the details. Now we’re paying enough attention that it goes into the element of emergency and has the potential to be a fertile moral hazard, ”Hariyadi explained. The President of the Public Policy Division, Sutrisno Iwantono, said the Covid-19 pandemic which had lasted for more than a year had disrupted the performance of many companies, causing economic hardship. However, that doesn’t mean the solution is to be bankrupt. “I received a lot of information about healthy businesses at PKPU. Healthy businesses have gone bankrupt. It is very dangerous if there is such moral hazard. There is inflated debt that indicates a crime. think the government should pay more attention to this as it has a negative impact on investment due to doubts about legal certainty in Indonesia, ”he said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Hi Hi)



