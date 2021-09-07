Biden to reinstate Trump ‘stay in Mexico’ policy (report)





Some White House officials have reportedly viewed last week’s Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump-era policy of staying in Mexico as a chance to slow the pace of President Biden’s immigration changes which they say trigger the crisis at the border.

Many of them, according to the New York Times, were already considering reviving former President Donald Trump’s policies in a narrow way to stem the flow of migrants.

Officials saw the judges’ decision as a way to give Biden political cover to change the immigration policies of his predecessors without angering Democrats who have denounced these programs for the past four years.

Dropping the Remain program in Mexico was one of many Trump immigration programs that Biden canceled or canceled early in his administration that critics say have acted as a welcome invitation to migrants from Mexico and countries of ‘Central America.

There have been over a million illegal border crossings this year, breaking records month after month.

Migrant children attending a class at a migrant camp where asylum seekers wait for US authorities to allow them to begin their migration process. AFP via Getty Images

They are stuck in their larger immigration agenda, Doris Meissner, Commissioner of the Immigration and Naturalization Service from 1993 to 2000, told The Times. The only tools available in the short term are pretty much outright application. .

Biden officials are also worried about the implications the out-of-control border situation would have on next fall’s midterm elections.

This desire to reverse Trump’s policies and do it quickly put the Biden administration in this predicament, which was not unpredictable and is very sad to watch, said Alan Bersin, who served as customs commissioner and border protection in the Obama administration. Times.

According to the White House, the plan would allow a smaller number of immigrant asylum seekers to wait in Mexico in better conditions while cases are processed.REUTERS / Jose Luis Gonzalez

The administration plans to revamp the Stay in Mexico policy to allow a smaller number of immigrant asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases go to court and provide them with better living conditions and access. to lawyers, Politico reported Monday.

The White House is discussing the policy change, which some are calling Rester in Mexico lite, with Mexico to ensure it complies with the Supreme Court ruling and stays true to the Bidens campaign pledge to end to the inhumane program, which he tried to do after taking office on January 20.

The Supreme Court upheld an order from federal justices demanding the reinstatement of the policy known as the Migrant Protection Protocols program.

A migrant camp outside the transit port of El Chaparral in Tijuana, Baja California.AFP via Getty Images

The chance that the Stay in Mexico policy could be revived has some immigration advocates angry with Biden for going back on his word to make the process more humane.

One of his election promises was to end the MPP. He did that. He should stick with that, Marielena Hincapi, executive director of the National Immigration Law Center, told Politico. The answer isn’t just to find a smoother, nicer MPP 2.0. It goes completely against its promise.

The Homeland Security Ministry said it disagreed with the courts’ ruling and would appeal.

Yadiel Garcia and his father Fabricio, from Honduras, kneel in prayer during a migrant protest.AFP via Getty Images

However, as the appeal process continues, DHS will comply with the order in good faith, he said in a statement.

DHS remains committed to building a safe, orderly and humane immigration system that respects our laws and values, he added.

Fluctuations in immigration policy have left migrants unsure of what to expect at the border.

The most frustrating part of the past eight months has been the constantly changing policies and situations at the border, especially for asylum seekers, as they believe that if we wait, Biden will eventually open up the ports of entry. . and let us in, Robyn Barnard, senior refugee protection adviser at Human Rights First, told Politico.

