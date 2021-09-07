The Afghan myopia of Europe – The Atlantic

The only thing worse than the American foreign policy establishment that glosses over 20 years of failure and defeat to blame Joe Biden for the loss in Afghanistan is the myopia of the British and European establishments joining it.

Since the Taliban suddenly returned to power weeks ago, we in Europe have suffered an almost daily regime of outrage from generals, politicians, diplomats and commentators on this side of the Atlantic, denouncing the apparent betrayal of presidents and fulminating against American decline, lack of commitment and selfishness.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace interrogates if a country that was not ready to stick to something was no longer a superpower. Tony Blair accused Biden to base his foreign policy on foolish campaign slogans. In Parliament, Theresa May asked to know if his successor as Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, had discussed with the NATO Secretary General the possibility of forming an alternative coalition capable of continuing the alliance’s presence in Afghanistan without the United States.

On the mainland, there was a similar outcry. In Germany, Angela Merkel noted the collapse in Afghanistan was a bitter event, as the chairman of the German parliament’s foreign relations committee said Biden had made a serious and far-reaching miscalculation. The High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs of the European Union, Josep Borrell, wrote in The New York Times that Europe should stand on its own two feet, free from its American nanny, whose attention seemed to be drifting.

There is some truth to these complaints: the Obama-Trump-Biden era can be seen as a period of American withdrawal, moving from a world of American supremacy to a world of great power rivalry. Bidens ‘decision will also raise legitimate concerns across Europe, including Britain, about the need for greater independence from the Americas’ security umbrella.

Yet many of these complaints are almost indigestible in their fatty sufficiency. For a British Secretary of Defense, complaining about the American commitment takes nerve. The United States seems far from coming to terms with the scale of its strategic and operational defeats in Iraq and Afghanistan, but Britain seems to be even more in the delusion: almost completely absent from the debate in Britain is all serious recognition of the country’s own defeats. in the larger story of the Western catastrophe. In Britain’s two major operations over the past 20 years in Basra, Iraq and Helmand, Afghanistan, the country has had to be bailed out by the Americans.

These are not all, to be fair, universally shared opinions. While there is frustration with the Biden administration within the British government, some close to Johnson recognize that the events in Kabul are the culmination of decades of Western failure in which Britain played a role. eminent and ignominious. One figure, who like others I have spoken with, requested anonymity to frankly discuss the government’s deliberations, told me Britain’s failures were not just about whether to join US-led interventions, but deeper. Iraq, the official said, was a humiliation for Britain, which was only followed by difficult years of battles in Afghanistan in which British forces made little or no progress. .

Yet we still read testimonials from disillusioned former diplomats who conclude that the Kabul disaster exposed Johnson’s illusions of greatness, rather than the rest of the previous two decades in which Britain twice tried and failed to pacify, rule and transform two very poor parts of the world , with the help of the United States

Among all the complaints in London, including that Britain was not fully informed about the speed of the US withdrawal, that insufficient attention was paid to the risks of a Taliban return and that the US could and should have stayed longer once it became clear that the Afghan government could not cope, the most absurd is the idea that Britain could have assembled a coalition to maintain the presence of the NATO in Afghanistan without the United States. Britain lacked the commitment and the means to succeed in its own smaller interventions in the larger American invasions, let alone the international clout and public support to take over where the Americans had failed. Only Great Britain and France are serious military players in Europe. And even by working together, they could not overthrow Muammar Gaddafi in Libya without American control.

Which brings us to the reproaches of the continent. European complaints about the US engagement are just as hard to swallow as those from Britain. French combat troops withdrew from Afghanistan in 2012. For Germany, just being in Afghanistan was a major milestone, but the country was hardly a central player. Even today, while they speak of commitment, the French are withdrawing from their own mission in the Sahel.

To read Borrells’ article in the Times is to understand the lack of ambition that still dominates in Europe. While the United States has certainly retreated over the past decade, after years of failed intervention after 2001, Europe remains trapped in a state of Peter Pan childhood. Borrell’s stated goal is for the EU to create a pan-European force of 5,000 capable of securing an air base. Implicit in the ambition is the recognition that today there is no coordinated European force capable of such a limited objective.

The truth is, Biden didn’t fuck the British and the Europeans; he just brutally reflected the reality of the world he inherited, a world in which 20 years of American engagement had failed. By ending the war like he did, he is also part of this failure. But it is Europe, so fond of trumpeting its own sophistication, that lives in an invented world: stuck believing in a past that has never existed and a future that it does not have the will to make. to be born.