Youth and Sports Minister Amali says DBON will be launched by President Jokowi in commemoration of 38th national day

Jakarta: Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia (Menpora RI) Zainudin Amali said that the grand design of national sports or popularly known as DBON will be launched during the commemoration of the 38th National Day du sport (Haornas) on September 9. The plan, this DBON will be launched by President Joko Widodo. “For the great design of national sports or DBON, President Joko Widodo will launch it during the commemoration of the 38th National Sports Day or Haornas,” Menpora Amali said in a virtual interview with Metro TV of the Ministry of Youth and Youth. Sports, Jakarta, Tuesday (7/9). The grand design of this national sport is a true follow-up of Menpora Amali after receiving instructions from President Joko Widodo during the commemoration of Haornas 2020. The important message conveyed at the time was about a comprehensive study of the national development ecosystem sports achievements. Responding to this, Menpora Amali then had discussions with the sports players concerned. Not only that, a dialogue is also carried out with academics, practitioners and sports experts to finalize the national sports grand design project. This grand design of national sports will also be global for business from upstream to downstream. Everything will be prepared from targets, targets, suggestions and infrastructure. Menpora Amali wants sporting feats to no longer be “by accident”, but rather to create a factory of feats by designing. The Indonesian DBON paradigm has also looked far, not only pursuing achievements at the SEA Games and Asian Games levels. But already oriented towards the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Thus, regional events will only become intermediate targets. At DBON, it is also pointed out that there are 14 priority sports that aim to win medals at the Olympic or Paralympic level. The construction framework also refers to DBON. Menpora Amali made sure that this DBON became the foundation of Indonesian sport. “Which we will place in a training camp later in Cibubur, setting up a degradation system. For superior sports but unable to achieve it, then we will be relegated. For example, we will replace it with another sport, “Menpora Amali said some time ago. (Jef)

