China’s venom against the United States is worrying

“Barbarian” attacks.

This is what the official People’s Daily accused the United States to launch against China.

The propaganda explosion of August 29, contained in a landmark article, was not unique. On the 21st of last month, World time, a leading tabloid controlled by People’s Daily, hinted that the United States was working with China’s “enemies”.

Americans and others may be puzzled by the overheated Chinese rhetoric. The Chinese Communist Party has always believed that its struggle with the United States was existential – in May 2019, People’s Daily declared a “people’s war” over America, but the hostility has become much more evident in recent months.

This strident anti-Americanism suggests that the Party is establishing a justification for hitting America. Americans often ignore propaganda, but this is a big mistake. The Chinese regime uses its media to first warn, and then report, its actions.

Now is a particularly important time to worry. Beijing’s hostility accompanies a period of internal unrest, created in large measure by Chinese leader Xi Jinping targeting, among others, foreigners and Chinese tech figures, business leaders, celebrities and others. “sissy idols.” This assault, which began the first week of September, comes as Xi pushes mass campaign for “common prosperity”.

Every program of the Communist Party and plan of the central government, as a political issue, must henceforth be linked to the concept of common prosperity. Jonathan Bass, Los Angeles-based China Observer, in comments to News week, sees the total mobilization as “Xi’s effort to launch a populist cause to bludgeon his personal political enemies.”

Xi could be in hot water as many of his policies are no longer seen as successes, and there are even questions that his third term as secretary-general will not be secured. Almost all observers had assumed that Xi would get that additional five-year term at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party, which is expected to be held next fall.

Xi’s campaign for common prosperity resembles Mao Zedong’s Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution, the decade-long movement that began in 1966 and spun out of control and nearly resulted in the collapse of the then fledgling Chinese Communist state. .

Today, many see parallels with the Cultural Revolution, especially because the Party allows and, in some cases, encourages propaganda for radical change. For example, an essay supporting “a profound revolution”, written by Li Guangman at the end of August, raised fears of a complete reorganization of the company as it was carried by the online editions of People’s Daily and the official Xinhua News Agency. August 29 People’s Daily piece, which declared a “transformation” of society away from capitalism and a return to the original ideology of the Communist Party, is an official endorsement of the revolution.

Is China about to enter another horrific period? “This is not the Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution, but remember the first stages of the Cultural Revolution started like this,” said June Teufel Dreyer of the University of Miami. News week. “So we should be watching to see if there are any further developments.”

Another development is a turn inward. Communist Party propaganda articles now reject, sometimes explicitly, anything foreign, and there has even been an official effort to deny foreign contributions to China’s rise.

“The [Communist Party of China] has achieved remarkable achievements without following the Western route “, wrote Fan Peng, researcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, in World time August 27. Moreover, Xi Jinping’s speech on July 1, marking the centenary of the founding of the Party, is marked by a triumphalism bordering on xenophobia.

Xi, pushing anti-foreign themes, follows a long line of Chinese leaders severing ties with the outside world. In each case, tragedy followed for China and the Chinese people. And there is little reason to believe that China will escape disaster this time around, especially because the country needs foreign support as domestic conditions – economic, environmental and agricultural, for example – rapidly deteriorate.

Perhaps more importantly, the Chinese economy is stumbling. From month to month, it contracts, in part because of the left-wing campaigns launched by Xi. In most countries, leaders adopt pro-growth policies when economies slow. In China, however, Xi is doing the opposite, implementing strict social and anti-business control measures. It needs foreign money, but the common rhetoric of prosperity scares investors with neo-Maoist themes.

In addition, devastating floods and other factors affected the country’s ability to feed itself. China is no longer self-sufficient and the outlook suggests even greater dependence. For example, the Foreign Agricultural Service of the United States Department of Agriculture predicts that China pork production to drop 14 percent next year. China, a country of pork consumers, needs to import more and more food and feed.

So China needs the help of the Americans and others, but Xi won’t get it if he continues to escalate xenophobia.

When Mao, after his disastrous political failures, unleashed the Cultural Revolution to defeat his enemies in Beijing, China lacked the means to credibly threaten its Chinese neighbors, the United States, and the rest of the international community.

Now, unlike Mao, Xi has the power to plunge the world into war – and he apparently feels the need to have an enemy to explain China’s countless failures. Whether they like it or not, the Americans are now that enemy.

“All of humanity is at a historically critical turning point,” Fan Peng wrote in the World time room. Yes it does, and it is because of Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Gordon G. Chang is the author of China’s impending collapse. Follow him on Twitter: @GordonGChang.

