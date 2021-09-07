“A society becomes free when it obtains justice”: Prime Minister Imran assures legal system of full government support – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that society becomes free when it obtains justice, because justice is necessary to uplift the ordinary person. He reassured that the government would fully support the judiciary.

Addressing a ceremony on the occasion of the inauguration of the district courts in Islamabad, the prime minister said the weak in society need justice and protection. “If you want to uplift the common man […] then we must also do them justice and a society becomes free when it obtains justice “, he declared.

He added that investment and development flowed into a country when the justice system offered protection and enforced contracts. “When there is justice in a country, then investment and prosperity follow.”

The Prime Minister explained that he gave his name to the PTI when he entered politics because he saw the country decline and wondered why it would be lagging behind other countries. He attributed Pakistan’s decline to a lack of the rule of law.

“Whatever the banana republics, it is not because of the lack of resources but because of the state of power instead of the rule of law”, he declared, deploring that “two Pakistans “were created in the country with different treatment between peoples.

“The greatest injustice than the general [Pervez] Musharraf has done with this country in addition to violating the Constitution gives NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) to the powerful. It was not his money but the nation’s money, so he was not allowed to say ‘we forgive you’. “

The prime minister said he was proud to be part of the 2007 lawyers’ movement, calling it an “epic struggle” for democracy and the rule of law where “we told a military dictator you can’t remove a chief justice like this “.

“I said 25 years ago that the country can only progress when the courts are free,” he added.

The Prime Minister, however, deplored that the movement did not produce the results it should have had.

“The struggle for the rule of law and justice is on and society continually strives for it. Whatever society establishes the rule of law, it is prosperous.”

Reiterating that overseas Pakistanis were the country’s greatest asset, he said they were reluctant to channel investments due to the “flowering” of land grabbers due to loopholes in the legal system.

The prime minister praised the chief justice of the Islamabad High Court, Athar Minallah, for his “fantastic judgments” which he said were important for society and the environment, saying he had helped the government to preserve Islamabad’s green spaces.

“It has become a national necessity to keep our country green, to preserve our environment and to keep our rivers and our air clean,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1645021/a-society-becomes-free-when-it-gets-justice-pm-imran-assures-legal-system-of-full-govt-support

