PM Modi launches key initiatives in the education sector

New Delhi: The teaching-learning process in the country needs to be constantly redefined and redesigned to make our education sector world-class, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister has also launched several initiatives in the education sector, saying they will play an important role in building India’s future.

Addressing the inaugural conclave of “Shikshak Parv” via videoconference, he said he was convinced that these measures will not only make our education system globally competitive, but also prepare young people for the future.

“We must constantly redefine and redesign our teaching-learning process in order to make our education sector world-class. In this rapidly changing era, our teachers must also quickly become familiar with new systems and techniques. prepares its teachers for these changes, ”he said in his speech.

“During Covid, we all witnessed the capabilities of our education sector. There were a lot of challenges, but you solved all the challenges quickly. Online courses, group video calls, online exams – terms as these weren’t heard by much earlier, “he added.

Modi launched the Indian Sign Language Dictionary (integrated sign language audio and text video for the hearing impaired, in line with the Universal Design for Learning), Talking Books (audio books for the visually impaired), School Quality Assurance and Assessment Framework of CBSE, NISHTHA teacher training program for the NIPUN Bharat and Vidyanjali portal (to facilitate education volunteers, donors and contributors to CSR for school development).

“Today, on the occasion of Shikshak Parv, many new projects have been launched. These initiatives are also important as the country is currently celebrating the nectar festival of freedom. Make new resolutions on what India will be like after 100 years of independence, “said the Prime Minister.

“For the development of any nation, education must be both equitable and inclusive. For the same, the country includes audiobooks and audiobooks as part of education. Based on UDL, an Indian dictionary sign language was developed.

“You all know that for the progress of any country, education should not only be inclusive but also equitable. That is why today the country is integrating technology like talking books and audio books into the education, ”he added.

People’s participation has been a key aspect of government decision-making over the seven years, he said and cited programs like ‘Swachh Bharat’ and strive to boost digital transactions among the poor. to assert that the type of work performed during this period could not have been imagined otherwise.

“When the company does something together, the desired results must be achieved. Public participation once again becomes the national character of India. Over the past six to seven years, due to the power of public participation, such things were made in India, which no one could have imagined.

“From the formulation of the new educational policy (NEP) to its implementation, there has been the contribution of academics, experts, teachers, at all levels. You all deserve praise for this. Now we need to take this participation to a new level, we also need to involve society in it, ”he said.

The theme of Shikshak Parv-2021 ‘is Quality and Sustainable Schools: Learning from Schools in India.

On this occasion, Modi also praised the performance of Indian players at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, saying they have inspired young people.

He said he asked the players to visit at least 75 schools each during the ongoing “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” program and that they accepted his request.

…