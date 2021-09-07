Shana Chappell asks Donald Trump to attend the funeral of slain sailor Kareem Nikoui





The mother of a marine who was killed in the suicide bombing at Kabul airport in August invited Donald Trump to his funeral after the former president responded to his viral social media attack on President Joe Biden.

Shana Chappell, the mother of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, has asked Trump to attend the service to be held at the Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, Calif., On September 18.

Chappell came to the country’s attention after launching a scathing attack on Biden following the suicide bombing by the militant group Islamic State (ISIS-K) that killed his son and 12 other members of the US military service, accusing the president of having “blood on his hands” over the attack.

Chappell also appeared to falsely claim that Trump was the real winner in the 2020 election.

“If my President Trump was in his shoes, then my son and the other [heroes] would still be alive !!!! “, wrote Chappell in an Aug. 30 post that has since been shared over 16,000 times.

A day after the Facebook comment went viral, Trump released a statement saying Chappell’s criticism was “100% correct.”

He added: “If I were president, your wonderful and beautiful son Kareem would be with you now, as would the sons and daughters of others, including all those who died in the vicious attack on Kabul airport. .

“The civilians should have been out first, with our $ 85 billion worth of equipment, the military going out safely after all was clear. I love you and I love Kareem.”

In a follow-up Facebook post on September 2, Chappell thanked Trump for his “nice response” while asking him to pay tribute at Nikoui’s funeral.

“It would be such an honor to meet the real President of the United States of America, President Trump,” she said. “I love you and America loves you.”

Chappell also claimed his social media accounts were “shadow banned” after Instagram temporarily disabled his profile and therefore needs people to share his remarks in the hopes Trump sees him.

Facebook apologized after admitting that Chappell’s account was wrongly deleted after his attack on Biden went viral.

“I guess it’s because I gained so many followers because of my son’s death from neglect, ignorance and being a traitor to Biden,” wrote Chappell in a follow-up Facebook post.

Facebook restored his account, but did not reveal why it was deleted in the first place.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Ms. Chappell and her family. Her tribute to her heroic son does not violate any of our policies,” a Facebook spokesperson told Newsweek.

“Although the post was not deleted, his account was mistakenly deleted and we have since restored him.”

It is not known if Trump plans to attend the funeral. In another Sept. 6 statement paying tribute to the fallen Navy, Trump said, “Thank you Shana, our country loves you and especially loves your beautiful boy, Kareem.”

Trump’s office has been contacted for comment.

In this photo provided by the US Air Force, a US Marine Corps transport team transfers the remains of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui from Norco, Calif., August 29, 2021 at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Nikoui’s mother invited Donald Trump to his funeral after responding to his attacks on Joe Biden. Jason Minto / US Air Force / Getty Images

