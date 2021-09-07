Covid-19 impossible to disappear, beware of Delta and Mu variants





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo once again said that Covid-19 impossible to completely disappear from the world. Therefore, he called on all parties to remain vigilant and prevent a spike in cases from happening again. “We know that this Covid is unlikely to go away, what we can do is control it, lest there be a very exponential increase because of this corona virus,” he said. -he declares. Jokowi during the immunization review in Blitar City, East Java, Tuesday (7/9/2021). Also read: Anticipate Varian Mu, epidemiologist: entrances should not be closed, step up screening and vaccination Jokowi cautioned the public to stay disciplined in implementing 3M, starting with wearing masks, washing their hands and keeping the distance. He recalled that various new variants of the corona virus had recently been developed, ranging from the Delta variant to the most recent. your variant or B.1.621. “We know there are new variations that we weren’t expecting at first, a Delta variation came along, and then we heard again that there is a Mu variation,” he said. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail Jokowi ordered his staff to continue to speed up the vaccination against Covid-19. He called on all parties to participate in the success of the vaccination program. Also Read: Vice President Hopes All Parties Are Ready to Enter Endemic Covid-19 Phase The president hopes that the sooner the vaccination is completed, the sooner collective immunity or community immunity will form. “Once again, even though we have also been vaccinated, we must not continue to ignore health protocols,” Jokowi said. As for the Mu variant, Deputy Health Minister Dante Saksono Harbuwono previously confirmed that the corona virus variant has not been detected in Indonesia. This was known after examining 7,000 samples using the whole genome sequencing (WGS). “Some places around us this variant of Mu is not yet available, we are already doing it genome sequencing against 7,000 people across Indonesia and the Mu variant has not been detected, ”Dante said at a press conference via the presidential secretariat’s YouTube channel on Monday (6/9/2021). Read also: Luhut warns of the possibility of a third wave of Covid-19, beware of your variants Dante said, in a lab setting, that the Mu variant has resistance to the vaccine. However, the spread of this variant is not as large as the Delta variant. “I hope the Mu variant will be aborted like the Lambda variant some time ago in Peru,” he said.

