As Pak continues to focus on Af, his economy is in shambles





New Delhi, September 7: The Pakistani rupee regularly loses its luster. In January of this year, the value of a Pakistani rupee was pegged at 159.6 per US dollar on average. Its current value is 167.05 to the dollar. When Prime Minister Imran Khan took office in August 2018, the value of the Pakistani rupee was around 121-122 to the dollar. Obviously, since Khan took power, the currency has depreciated by over 40%.

Devaluation of the currency would further increase the pressure on the debt burden, as imports will become more expensive. And that’s when the country’s food imports increased significantly. Understandably, the poorest of the country are the hardest hit, although the Pakistani administration continues to focus on helping the Taliban in Afghanistan.

In 2020-2021, Pakistan’s food trade deficit reached $ 3.954 billion in 2020-21, up from $ 817 million in 2019-20. The country had to spend more than $ 8 billion on edible items imports in the past fiscal year, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Among others, wheat, sugar, wheat and pulses were the main products imported from outside. Several analysts have even said that food imports could increase further as there could be an influx of refugees from Afghanistan.

The increase in the current account deficit (CAD), the difference between inflows and outflows of dollars and import expenditure led to the thinning of the country’s foreign exchange. “The problem with Pakistan is that it has remained focused on activities other than the economy.

“Although the Pakistani economy has rarely been on a stable footing, over the past three years we have been on a roller coaster for the most part. The exchange rate has fluctuated and now the US dollar is touching the 167 rupee mark, showing a considerable depreciation of Pak currency since 2018, “Pakistan-based News International said.

Since 2018, the country’s overall debt has also increased by Rs 149 trillion. It’s all the more ironic since one of Khan’s main promises was to reduce debt. According to data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), public debt rose to 39.9 trillion rupees in June of this year, an addition of 14.9 trillion rupees in just three years.

However, the silver lining: The country received $ 2.5 billion from the International Monetary Fund in its Special Drawing Rights at the end of last month.

“This will give the Khan government the much-needed cushion,” the analyst said.

