Xi Jinping’s speech at the Far East Economic Forum 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed the opening ceremony of the plenary session of the Far East Economic Forum on Friday via video link.

The forum is an important step for regional leaders to discuss the development of Russian Asia and its integration into neighboring economies, such as China, Mongolia, Japan and South Korea.

The following is the translated text of Xis’ speech, which contained nothing specifically new, but highlighted the continued and planned cooperation between China, the Belt & Road Initiative, and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The EAEU is a free trade bloc that includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia and extends from western China to the borders of the European Union. China signed a free trade agreement with the EAEU in 2018; however, discussions on tariff reductions are still ongoing. When these are finalized, the trade and development implications for northeast China and the provinces of Heilongjiang, Liaoning, Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang will be significant.

Xis’ speech followed that of Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose speech contained much more about intentions to develop the Russian Far East, with the introduction of tax and investment incentives for businesses and individuals. These will also have a ripple effect on the development of bilateral Sino-Russian trade. Putin’s speech can be read on our Russia Briefing portal here.

China-Russia bilateral trade is growing and currently stands at around US $ 120 billion per year, with the two countries aiming to reach US $ 200 billion by 2024.

Far Eastern Russia is also of greater significance in these contexts when you consider that the Northeast Asian economies of Japan and South Korea, as well as China, are members of the upcoming accord. RCEP Free Trade Union and all have close ties to Far Eastern Russia.

Xis’ speech is as follows:

Unite to overcome current difficulties, plan for future development and write a new chapter for cooperation in the Far East

Your Excellency President Vladimir Putin,

Ladies and gentlemen,

Friends,

I would like to thank President Putin for his gracious invitation. It is a great pleasure to speak to the Eastern Economic Forum again after three years.

Today marks the 76th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese people’s war of resistance against Japanese aggression and the anti-fascist world war. On August 25, I spoke on the phone with President Putin. We both agreed that the international community must firmly stand up for the victorious results of World War II, safeguard the truth of history, and remain determined to take history as a mirror for a better future.

Earlier in June, President Putin and I had a successful video meeting. Together, we announced the extension of theChina-Russia Good Neighbor and Friendly Cooperation Treaty and reached new common understandings on major issues such as strengthening Sino-Russian strategic coordination and promoting bilateral practical cooperation at all levels. The Sino-Russian comprehensive strategic coordination partnership for a new era enjoys strong momentum and broad prospects.

As we speak, the international landscape is undergoing profound transformation. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage with frequent outbreaks, and the global economy is facing a disheartening recovery. This presents both serious challenges and important opportunities for regional cooperation in Northeast Asia. It is only right that all parties take root in regional realities while adopting a global perspective, join hands to overcome this difficult period and plan for common development.

We must offer our help to overcome the challenge of the pandemic.We must step up cooperation in vaccine research, development and production, deliver more public goods to the international community, firmly reject any politicization of COVID vaccines and the search for origins, and strive to build a global community of health for all.

We must redouble our efforts to advance mutually beneficial cooperation.We must deepen the collaboration between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union, support the innovative development of the digital economy, jointly fight against global climate change and promote social and economic development in the region .

We must create synergy to safeguard regional peace and stability.We must reduce differences and build consensus through dialogue and exchange, embrace the concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and work for a harmonious and peaceful homeland for all of us.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party, and China has started a new journey towards the complete construction of a modern socialist country. We are ready to work with all parties to defend true multilateralism, advocate trust and harmony, promote win-win cooperation and take firm steps towards the goal of building a community with a shared future for humanity. .

Thank you.

