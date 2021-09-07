Politics
Xi Jinping’s speech at the Far East Economic Forum 2021
Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed the opening ceremony of the plenary session of the Far East Economic Forum on Friday via video link.
The forum is an important step for regional leaders to discuss the development of Russian Asia and its integration into neighboring economies, such as China, Mongolia, Japan and South Korea.
The following is the translated text of Xis’ speech, which contained nothing specifically new, but highlighted the continued and planned cooperation between China, the Belt & Road Initiative, and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).
The EAEU is a free trade bloc that includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia and extends from western China to the borders of the European Union. China signed a free trade agreement with the EAEU in 2018; however, discussions on tariff reductions are still ongoing. When these are finalized, the trade and development implications for northeast China and the provinces of Heilongjiang, Liaoning, Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang will be significant.
Xis’ speech followed that of Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose speech contained much more about intentions to develop the Russian Far East, with the introduction of tax and investment incentives for businesses and individuals. These will also have a ripple effect on the development of bilateral Sino-Russian trade. Putin’s speech can be read on our Russia Briefing portal here.
China-Russia bilateral trade is growing and currently stands at around US $ 120 billion per year, with the two countries aiming to reach US $ 200 billion by 2024.
Far Eastern Russia is also of greater significance in these contexts when you consider that the Northeast Asian economies of Japan and South Korea, as well as China, are members of the upcoming accord. RCEP Free Trade Union and all have close ties to Far Eastern Russia.
Xis’ speech is as follows:
Unite to overcome current difficulties, plan for future development and write a new chapter for cooperation in the Far East
Your Excellency President Vladimir Putin,
Ladies and gentlemen,
Friends,
I would like to thank President Putin for his gracious invitation. It is a great pleasure to speak to the Eastern Economic Forum again after three years.
Today marks the 76th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese people’s war of resistance against Japanese aggression and the anti-fascist world war. On August 25, I spoke on the phone with President Putin. We both agreed that the international community must firmly stand up for the victorious results of World War II, safeguard the truth of history, and remain determined to take history as a mirror for a better future.
Earlier in June, President Putin and I had a successful video meeting. Together, we announced the extension of theChina-Russia Good Neighbor and Friendly Cooperation Treaty and reached new common understandings on major issues such as strengthening Sino-Russian strategic coordination and promoting bilateral practical cooperation at all levels. The Sino-Russian comprehensive strategic coordination partnership for a new era enjoys strong momentum and broad prospects.
As we speak, the international landscape is undergoing profound transformation. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage with frequent outbreaks, and the global economy is facing a disheartening recovery. This presents both serious challenges and important opportunities for regional cooperation in Northeast Asia. It is only right that all parties take root in regional realities while adopting a global perspective, join hands to overcome this difficult period and plan for common development.
We must offer our help to overcome the challenge of the pandemic.We must step up cooperation in vaccine research, development and production, deliver more public goods to the international community, firmly reject any politicization of COVID vaccines and the search for origins, and strive to build a global community of health for all.
We must redouble our efforts to advance mutually beneficial cooperation.We must deepen the collaboration between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union, support the innovative development of the digital economy, jointly fight against global climate change and promote social and economic development in the region .
We must create synergy to safeguard regional peace and stability.We must reduce differences and build consensus through dialogue and exchange, embrace the concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and work for a harmonious and peaceful homeland for all of us.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party, and China has started a new journey towards the complete construction of a modern socialist country. We are ready to work with all parties to defend true multilateralism, advocate trust and harmony, promote win-win cooperation and take firm steps towards the goal of building a community with a shared future for humanity. .
Thank you.
Related reading
About Us
China Briefing is written and produced by Dezan Shira & Associates. The practice assists foreign investors in China and has done so since 1992 through offices in Beijing, Tianjin, Dalian, Qingdao, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Ningbo, Suzhou, Guangzhou, Dongguan, Zhongshan, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. Please contact the company for assistance in China at [email protected]
Dezan Shira & Associates has offices in Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, United States, Germany, Italy, India, and Russia, in addition to our commercial research facilities along the Belt and Road Initiative. We also have partner companies that assist foreign investors in The Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh.
Sources
2/ https://www.china-briefing.com/news/xi-jinping-speech-at-the-2021-far-east-economic-forum/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]