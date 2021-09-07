



LONDON (AP) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans on Tuesday to deliver on his campaign pledge to tackle the rising cost of the long-term care needed by Britain’s aging population. To do this, he seems ready to break another electoral vow: not to raise taxes. Johnson is expected to tell Parliament how his Tory government will raise billions to fund the care millions of Britons need in the last years of their lives. Much of this burden currently falls on individuals, who often have to deplete their savings or sell their homes to pay for their care. One in seven people end up paying more than 100,000 pounds ($ 138,000), according to the government, which calls the cost of care catastrophic and often unpredictable. Meanwhile, financing care for the poor who cannot afford it places a growing burden on overwhelmed local authorities. Johnson has been quiet about his plans, which will be unveiled to Cabinet on Tuesday morning before he makes a statement in the House of Commons. But the prime minister said on Monday evening he would not avoid the necessary tough decisions. He is expected to announce an increase in national insurance payments made by people of working age to fund care and the wider national health service, which has been strained by the coronavirus pandemic. This would break the firm promise of the 2019 Johnsons election platform not to raise personal taxes. Breaking promises is nothing new to politicians, but promises made in UK party manifestos have long been seen as binding on governments. Johnson’s alleged plan has alarmed many Tory lawmakers both because it involves breaking a firm campaign commitment and because the burden would fall on working-age people, not retirees. Jake Berry, one of the Tory MPs representing the seats in northern England won by the Labor Party with pledges of investment and new jobs, said the proposed plan would help wealthy and elderly voters at the expense of more young and poor. And William Hague, a former Tory leader, said breaking an election promise would be a loss of credibility when making future election pledges, a blurring of the line between Conservative and Labor philosophies, a recruiting cry for parties. right-wing freaks and a feeling to the world that the UK is heading for higher taxes. Attempts to reform the healthcare system have stalled UK governments. Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May campaigned in a 2017 election on a plan to cut benefits to retirees and change the way they pay for long-term care. The idea was quickly labeled a dementia tax by opponents, and May ended up losing her majority in Parliament. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

