Imran Khan ran into his ex-wife Avantika Malik at a wedding, here’s what happened





Imran Khan and his now estranged wife Avantika Malik were childhood sweethearts. They had started dating as a teenager and were in their twenties. The two tied the knot on January 10, 2011. However, their relationship hit a rough patch in 2019, after which reports of their separation broke millions of hearts. After 8 years of married life, Imran and Avantika had temporarily decided to separate due to irreconcilable differences.

It is unclear why Imran Khan and Avantika Malik split up, however, on and off, reports of their reconciliation grabbed the headlines. For strangers, Avantika had left Imran’s house and moved to her parents’ house with their daughter, Imara Malik Khan. Now the two crossed paths at a wedding, and here’s what happened then.

ETimes mentioned their source, saying the couple met warmly and wondered if they were on the verge of fixing their issues. The portal quoted its source as “They met warmly enough and it was a good sight to see. One wonders if a patch-up is in store.” Imran and Avantika met at a wedding that took place at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. The report also suggests that Avantika is keen to make her relationship with Imran work.

In January 2021, it was reported that Imran Khan had an extramarital affair with South Indian actress Lekha Washington which led to his separation from Avantika Malik. Bollywood Hungama said his source, who revealed that Imran and Lekha have been in contact with each other for a very long time. The main reason for their quick interactions was the fact that Imran was a great friend of Lekha’s husband, Pablo Chatterji. The two had started to love each other, and their supposed affair had started unknown to anyone.

The portal source added: “In fact, after Avantika left the bungalow, Imran also started to introduce Lekha to his circle. This also brought Lekha’s marriage to the brink of breaking up. The two families are completely broken up. scattered at this point. ”

It was in April 2020, when there had been reports suggesting that Imran and his wife had decided to give their married life a second chance. On April 17, 2020, Avantika posted a photo with her daughter, Imara Malik Khan, on her IG handle. In the monochrome photo, the adoring mother was seen sitting on her lap and giving a kiss of love on her baby girl’s lips. With the photo, the Avantika legend had hinted at her willingness to return with her husband, Imran. It could read like “I have decided to stick with love, hate is too heavy a burden to carry.” – Martin Luther King Jr. Just when I needed to believe in the purity of love, the universe sends me a sign … Magic !!. ”

Professionally, Imran Khan quit acting and his last film was Katti Batti in 2015.

