State GOP leaders push for new 2020 election reviews as Arizona report looms





This is the next step in the GOP’s efforts to export the Arizona Republican Election Review elsewhere, after state lawmakers across the country made pilgrimages to Arizona to see the Republican State Senates process there. Although local Republican officials in Maricopa County, as well as Democrats in the state, have derided the Arizona audit as a conspiratorial sham seeking to undermine the 2020 election results, leaders in the GOPs in other states are now blessing similar inquiries, carrying far more weight than previous pressures from grassroots lawmakers, including more public funding, more staff time, and potentially more legal clout.

It’s disappointing, because part of the leadership burden is killing bad ideas that might be popular with the grassroots, said former Kentucky Secretary of State Trey Grayson, a Republican who sharply criticized the review of Arizona and other efforts to discredit the 2020 election. When they put their print on it, it’s a signal to everyone that they think it’s important.

Trump has stepped up pressure on GOP legislative leaders to take these steps this year: he has already attacked both Wisconsin and Wisconsin State House of Commons Speaker Robin Vos for n ‘not having sufficiently supported its desire to undermine the 2020 elections. The myth of the “stolen election” remains a factor of animation among the Republican base across the country.

In Wisconsin, the Vos GOP-controlled State House recently approved $ 676,000 in taxpayer funding for a 2020 election inquiry led by a former state Supreme Court justice. Vos also spoke with Trump and promised to keep him updated on our investigation.

Hope the results [in Arizona] will be a stepping stone for us, Corman said in a recent interview with pro-Trump radio host Wendy Bell. Give us a boost, make it harder for the courts to take us down, if any results have happened in other states that have seen this.

As other state Republicans begin their jobs, their Arizona counterparts are mired in major delays, internal feuds and conspiracy theories.

A final report from the examiners examining the Maricopa counties ballots was originally due to be delivered to the state Senate on August 23, months behind the original schedule. Critics of the review, including the Democratic state secretary of state and the county’s top election official, a Republican released a series of preliminary observations days before the report’s expected arrival, arguing that the whole exam was poisoned and one could not trust its conclusions.

Procedures have been tweaked and changed everywhere, access for observers and media has been inconsistent and limited, and the process has been opaque, read the preamble from Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat. . It was unnecessary and undermined public confidence in the accurate and secure elections that were held in 2020.

But a final report was not delivered on August 23. That day, Republican State Senate Speaker Karen Fann released a statement announcing delays due to entrepreneur Doug Logan, CEO of Cyber ​​Ninjas, the previously little-known company tasked with running the effort in Arizona and two other members of the Logans team tested positive for Covid-19 and became very ill.

Fann did not respond to an interview request asking for details on when the report could arrive. But an attorney representing the Arizona State Senate suggested in a court hearing Wednesday that the report was not imminent, the Arizona Republic noted. Lawyer Kory Langhofer said a volume of a planned three-volume report has yet to be drafted and it will take at least two weeks before a final report is completed.

The Republic also reported that an electoral conspiracy theorist was hired at the end of August to examine the signatures on the ballot envelopes. According to a contract reviewed by the Republic, the contract for this work provided for $ 25,000 prepaid and $ 25,000 on September 20, once the work was completed.

Maricopa County has also engaged in a battle over state Senate subpoenas, which the county says are unnecessary. Attorney general Mark Brnovich, also a Republican, said the county must comply by the end of September or lose public funds.

In Pennsylvania, Corman put State Senator Cris Dush in charge of a full investigative audit of the recent election. Dush chairs the State Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee, which has opened a website to encourage voters to come forward if they have witnessed election irregularities or other election irregularities firsthand, and is in scheduling a hearing with the Pennsylvania State Department to examine the impact of last-second directives sent to counties ahead of the 2020 general election, according to a statement.

Dush’s office made a request for an interview with Corman’s office, and Corman was not available for an interview. But a Corman staff member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the process in the state would be two-pronged: a review similar to what was done in Arizona, which included the hiring of an external supplier to examine the ballots and potentially the voting materials; and a second component that would investigate the decision-making of the Pennsylvania State Department during the election.

Pennsylvania Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman speaks in Harrisburg, Pa. On Tuesday, February 5, 2019. | Matt Rourke / AP

In an interview with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon on Thursday, Corman said the investigation would be willing to use subpoenas to elicit information from state election officials, expecting that ‘they don’t cooperate. Corman said the first hearing will take place on Thursday.

The Corman staff member pointed out that there would be distinctions between the Arizona effort and the Pennsylvania effort. The staff member said the process to select a supplier for the ballot review is underway, but is 100% certain that Cyber ​​Ninjas will not be selected and that we will expects the state Senate to pay for it, unlike nonprofit groups backed by Trump’s Allies, which funded the Arizona review. The staff member said there was no specific timeline for the GOP effort in Pennsylvania, but the hope is it is over by Christmas.

In Wisconsin, the survey backed by Vos, which did not respond to an interview request, is one of three to dig the 2020 election. The Republican-led election committee and audit bureau state legislatures are also attempting their own reviews.

The recently approved contract in Wisconsin, which was first reported by The Associated Press, indicated that Vos-Bénie magazine would also examine the voting machines. The contract includes $ 325,000 set aside for a data analytics contractor, under the heading of voting machines.

Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who is leading the investigation, previously said he attended both the Arizona review and a cyber symposium hosted by Mike Lindell, Trump’s close ally who has become one of the country’s most important election plots. theorists since 2020. I learned a lot there that will be useful in my investigation, Gableman told the AP.

Text messages from the leaders of the Arizona effort, which was released in an open-file trial by watchdog group American Oversight, also appear to confirm that Gableman was in contact with the Arizona team. .

Inside and outside of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, Republican lawmakers and party leaders remain under intense pressure from Trump and his supporters. Corman was berated repeatedly by Bell, the conservative radio host, throughout their interview for not going fast enough.

The former president also speaks with leaders of other states. The Detroit News reported that Meshawn Maddock, the co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party, told a meeting of local Republicans that party chairman Ron Weiser had spoken with Trump about a review in the state.

“President Trump called and spoke to President Weiser, and they had a conversation,” Maddock told the group, according to a recording released by the News. “And President Weiser has said he’s going to pay close attention to what’s going on in Arizona.

Maddock noted that President Joe Bidens’ margin of victory was significantly greater in Michigan than in Arizona. I think it was fair for the president to say to the president, “Let’s see what’s going on in Arizona and we’ll come back to it,” she said.

Earlier this year in Michigan, a Republican-controlled state Senate committee also examined allegations of fraud. The committee released a report in June saying they were unfounded. At this point, I am confident in saying that Michigan’s election results are accurately represented by the certified and verified results, wrote State Senator Ed McBroom, chairman of the committee, in a letter accompanying the report.

The former president has voiced his displeasure: he called McBroom and State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey RINOs who will pay at the polls, especially with primary voters and expected challenges.

