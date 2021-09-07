PM Modi’s Instructions to Ministers – Priority Work in Electoral States





Assembly elections 2022: Assembly elections are expected to take place next year in 5 states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. In view of the elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave important instructions to all his ministers. Prime Minister Modi asked ministers to prioritize all proposed work in electoral states. Elections in the UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa After Prime Minister Modi’s directive, all ministries hold daily meetings. Emphasis is placed on work in particular in UP and Uttarakhand. A list of development works is also in preparation. Assembly elections are scheduled for Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Uttar Pradesh, the country’s largest state. Who wins in the ABP-C Vote poll? Recently, ABP-C Voter conducted surveys in these states. According to the survey, the BJP could get 259 to 267 seats in Uttar Pradesh. In addition, the Samajwadi party can get 109 to 117 seats, the BSP 12 to 16 seats, the Congress 3 to 7 seats and the others 6 to 10 seats. In addition, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) could become the largest party in Punjab. The Punjab Legislative Assembly has 117 seats. The AAP is expected to win 51 to 57 seats. Congress can get 38 to 46 seats, SAD 16 to 24, BJP and others 0 to 1. Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur In Uttarakhand, the BJP is expected to get 44 to 48 seats, Congress 19 to 23 seats, the Aam Aadmi party 0 to 4 seats and the others 0 to 2 seats. In Goa, it is estimated that 22 to 26 seats go to the BJP, 3 to 7 seats in Congress, 4 to 8 seats in the AAP, and 3 to 7 seats in the others. In Manipur, Congress could win 18 to 22 seats, while the BJP is expected to win 32 to 36 seats. The Popular Naga Front (FNP) can only get 2 to 6 seats. Others should have 0 to 4 seats in their account.

