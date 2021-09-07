Melania Trump doesn’t like Donald showing up in 2024, but that won’t stop him | Arwa Mahdawi





Say what you like about Melania Trump, the woman is consistent. She showed no interest in being the first lady in 2016, and it looks like she has no interest in being the first lady again. According to mysterious sources who recently spoke to CNN about Melania’s state of mind, she has no desire to ever return to the White House. If his bitter half decides he wants to prove losers and enemies wrong and run for president in 2024, she won’t be with him on the campaign trail. Instead, CNN reports, one of his adult son partners will likely do the honors.

Could Donald Trump really run for president? In an interview with Fox in April, he said he thinks 100% about running again. In May, he told right-wing media personality Candace Owens that people would be very, very happy when I made a certain announcement. And last week it was reported that Congressman Jim Jordan said Trump was ready to announce after all this madness in Afghanistan.

Could saying Trump ran again win? While I’d love to laugh at the idea, it’s not impossible. He could certainly win the Republican nomination: A poll in February found that 54% of Republican voters would support Trump in the 2024 Republican presidential primary. Mike Pence was the second favorite, and he only got 12% of the vote . If the election were held now, according to a recent Emerson poll, Trump would narrowly beat Biden, whose approval ratings recently plummeted.

But anything could happen in the next few years. During Trump’s inauguration, Melania allegedly organized Operation Block Ivanka to make sure the president’s daughter didn’t steal the show. If Melanias is serious about not wanting a second chance as first lady, maybe it is time for Operation Block Donald.

Arwa Mahdawi is a Guardian columnist

