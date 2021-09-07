“Justice for the weak”: Prime Minister Imran pledges progress – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that improving the country’s justice system was his government’s top priority, pledging to facilitate the justice system in order to make progress on this front.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony for the Islamabad District Courts building in Islamabad, the Prime Minister said that the construction of the courts emphasizes the notion of putting justice first, adding that a country cannot progresses only if its legal system is strong.

He noted that each country was making progress, but Pakistan was regressing, adding that this was due to a lack of the rule of law. The prime minister further said that the weak in society need justice and protection, adding that society thrives when the weak get justice.

He further stated that doing justice to the common man is as important as providing education and health services. The Prime Minister added that he was proud to be part of the 2007 lawyers movement aimed at strengthening democracy and ensuring the rule of law.

However, he regretted that the movement could not achieve the expected results.

Prime Minister Imran reiterated that overseas Pakistanis were the country’s greatest asset, but, he said, had lost confidence due to the country’s judicial system and were reluctant to invest in the country. “We must uphold the rule of law to encourage them to come back to Pakistan and invest here without any fear,” the prime minister said.

Criminal law reform proposals

He regretted that there had been two separate systems in Pakistan, one for the poor and one for the rich.

Meanwhile, the prime minister said the former president, General Pervez Musharraf, did not have the right to issue the National Reconciliation Order (NRO) to the powerful.

“The stolen money was not his, it was the nation’s and he was not allowed to give NRO to anyone,” he added.

Islamabad District Courts

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) took responsibility for the construction of the building on PM guidelines. The latest technology will be used for the construction which will be completed in six months. The tribunal will include 93 courts and will have separate provisions to facilitate lawyers and litigants.

Currently, district courts operate in small buildings rented from F-8.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also praised the CDA, saying that due to their efforts, the cost of the project had been reduced from 6.5 billion rupees to 1.5 billion rupees.

