[Cek Fakta] Anies Angry Video circulating to Jokowi? It’s the fact





A video has circulated telling of DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan angry with President Joko Widodo. This video is circulating on YouTube. Named channel Political portal shared the video on August 30, 2021. On the cover image of the video, there is a narration that mentions the reason for Anies’ anger because her proposal did not receive a response from Jokowi. Narration on video cover:

“ANIES IS ANGER, JKW WASN’T HELPED BY JKW” Video Title:

“LATEST NEWS ~ BECAUSE OF THIS !! ANIES DARE TO ANC4M JKW ~ NEW VIRALS JOKOWI, KPK, ANIES”



To look for: According to the research results, the claim on the circulating video that tells of DKI Governor Anies’s anger against President Jokowi is false. Actually, the title with the video content does not connect. After listening, the content of the video is a combination of two videos which have nothing to do with the claim. The video also contains narrative readings from online media articles. The first part, showing video footage from the Youtube channel Indonesian Lawyers Club on March 18, 2020 titled “SHARP! Rizal Ramli’s strong criticism of President Jokowi facing Covid-19 | ILC tvOne”. The video contains Rizal Ramli’s statement regarding Joko Widodo’s government’s handling of Covid-19. Then a video clip titled “TPUA LIVE DELAY: HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS DEATH DUE TO YOUR PANDEMIC MANAGEMENT MISTAKES .. !!!” which is broadcast on the YouTube channel ChairTube on August 23, 2021. The video contains Eggi Sudjana’s statement on the handling of Joko Widodo’s government regarding the handling of Covid-19 and his lawsuit against President Joko Widodo for stepping down from his post. Then the narration read by the narrator in the video comes from the article terkini.id titled “Managing Covid-19 Would Not Be As Difficult If Jokowi First Followed Anies Baswedan’s Proposal” published on August 27, 2021. The article contains a statement by Tamsil Linrung, president general of PB HMI for the period 1988-1990 regarding the management of the government of Joko Widodo against Covid-19 and the proposal of Anies Baswedan regarding the lockdown at the start of the pandemic to the government central. It has nothing to do with Anies’ anger. Conclusion:

The claim on the circulating video that DKI Governor Anies angry with President Jokowi is false. Actually, the title with the video content does not connect. This information is classified as a hoax misleading content (misleading content). Misleading occurs as a result of content formed with twisting undertones to vilify a person or group. This type of content is created intentionally and should be able to deliver opinions in accordance with the wishes of the information maker. Misleading content formed using original information, such as pictures, official statements or statistics, but edited in such a way that it has no connection with the original context. Reference:

