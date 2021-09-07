China Weibo bans BTS group fan club





BEIJING – Chinese social media platform Weibo banned a fan club of popular South Korean K-pop group BTS from posting for 60 days, claiming it had raised funds illegally, days after posting in line of photographs of a custom airplane funded by the fan club. The fan club’s account, which had over 1.1 million subscribers on Weibo, centered around BTS member Jimin. The restrictions on the account came amid China’s campaign to clean up the entertainment industry and crack down on “irrational behavior” exhibited by fans. Chinese President Xi Jinping called for “national rejuvenation” with tighter control by the Communist Party over business, education, culture and religion. The party has reduced children’s access to online games and is trying to discourage what it sees as unhealthy attention to celebrities. Last week, the government banned effeminate men from being shown on television and banned idol development shows for their “low moral standards” which could have a bad influence on young people. BTS’s fan account was banned from posting to Weibo after images circulated online last week of a Jeju Air custom plane with images of Jimin on it. The plane was part of the club’s plans to celebrate its 26th anniversary in October. The coup drew fierce criticism online for its excess. After the backlash, the account last week posted a statement on its news feed urging fans to be “rational” when looking for celebrities for a “harmonious and healthy internet environment.” Weibo said on Sunday that the group was banned from posting for 60 days after discovering it had illegally raised funds. “Weibo strongly opposes such irrational starhunting behavior and will treat it seriously,” he said. The fan club began raising funds in April to prepare for the anniversary celebrations, according to state media Global Times, with more than $ 150,000 raised in the first three minutes of the fundraising activity and $ 360,000 in the first hour. The club also planned to run ads celebrating Jimin’s birthday in newspapers such as the New York Times. It is not uncommon for K-pop fans around the world to celebrate the birthdays of their favorite celebrities by doing newspaper and billboard advertisements or by personalizing public transport vehicles with images of their favorite celebrities. idols. Many fans also fundraise to donate to charitable causes such as funding the education of underprivileged people or sponsoring wild animals on behalf of stars. Weibo also said it banned 21 other fan accounts for 30 days for posting “irrational starhunting” content. They were mostly centered around K-pop celebrities, such as members of South Korean boy groups NCT and EXO, and girl group Blackpink.

