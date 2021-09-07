Batuhan: Punch in the face





Former U.S. President Donald Trump mocked Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell during a 50-minute speech at his resort town of Mar-a-Lago, Politico reported.

Trump called McConnell a silly son of a b — h, three people familiar with the words told Politico.

He then spent several minutes detailing his qualms with McConnell, the outlet said.

The former president complained that McConnell had not done enough to defend him during his impeachment trial in February, according to Politico.

The former president also falsely claimed he won the senatorial election for McConnell in Kentucky, The Post added.

The Kentucky senator wasn’t the only Republican to be derided. Trump also claimed that former Vice President Mike Pence did not have the courage to return electoral college certification to state legislatures, MailOnline said. (Joshua Zitser, insider, April 21, 2021)

Thank goodness America, and the world is finally rid of the circus of former US President Donald Trump. He was an insufferable presidential kid, acting as if he owned the institutions of the United States and treating equal branches of government as if they were his private fiefdoms.

However, it’s hard to blame Trump alone, for the contempt he has shown toward members of the Senate, the judiciary, and pretty much everywhere else in the United States government. The problem was that pretty much everyone was empowered, empowered, and indulged in all of their wishes, so much so that he thought everyone was feeding off their hands.

This is nothing new with selfish leaders, of course. Back then, even the Romans were guilty of treating their emperors like gods, which they actually thought they were, and began to behave as if the whole world was at their disposal. The Romans never learned, neither did the Americans, and now Filipino lawmakers get a taste of what it’s like to spoil a tyrant, only for the tyrant to punch them in the face.

The story continues

I am talking about the circus show between the Senate and the President of the country.

When he came to power in 2016, it was like he couldn’t do anything wrong. When he approached China against the advice of our allies and those with expertise in foreign policy and international law, they did absolutely nothing. When he declared his war on drugs, they did not lift a finger to stop the alleged human rights violations that accompanied him. And when the Covid pandemic struck, they gave him general power without any responsibility to spend hundreds of billions of pesos for pandemic relief.

Not only did they silently acquiesce to his whims, but many of our lawmakers even went so far as to defend him and praise him for his actions, as if he was the only person who could save our country from certain fate. .

Fast forward to 2021, and it’s already too late to tame the bully they’ve created. The name-calling, slurs and profanity hurled at anyone who dares to confront the President are just symptoms of a much larger problem they created and now must belatedly deal with.

At the time, when they had the opportunity, they could have put the president in his place. They could have helped to ensure that the tripartite checks and balances between the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government were respected and maintained. Instead, they turned a blind eye to the bully they had created. So it is too late to complain now, when he has already punched them in the face, while laughing with joy while doing it over and over.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ph.news.yahoo.com/batuhan-punch-face-093300909.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos