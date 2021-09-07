Forget the United States, get closer to Russia and China: Abida Hussain – Pakistan





LAHORE: Former Pakistani Ambassador to the United States, Syeda Abida Hussain, finds America is no longer interested in the affairs of Afghanistan, a country where it has spent 20 years fighting its war on terrorism.

The United States now has the least interest in Afghanistan. He does not fear the export of terror (from Afghanistan), so he has lost interest in the affairs of the war-torn country and also does not need Pakistan for this purpose, Ms Hussain said. during an interview with Dawn.

The former ambassador, 73, who is not currently active in politics, sees no immediate improvement in Pakistan-US relations. Since Pakistan does not receive any significant aid from the United States, it should not be too bothered. Pakistan should look to China and move closer to Russia.

She believed that the United States should have learned from history that no outside force has been able to conquer Afghanistan. The United States did its best to control Kabul, but could not.

Ms. Hussain, who remained Islamabad’s ambassador to the United States between 1991 and 1993, is not skeptical of the moderate face of the Taliban. I believe that the moderate-faced Taliban will manage to translate their words into deeds and the world will have to speak to them. The moderate Taliban will be acceptable to the world.

The Afghan Taliban have pledged respect for women’s rights, media freedom and an inclusive government and Ms Hussain believes they could live up to their demands this time around.

The Jhang politician, whose husband, Fakhar Imam, is a member of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s federal cabinet, sees no problem emanating from Afghanistan for Pakistan following the Taliban takeover. Pakistan will have no problem with the Taliban government and there is also no chance that terrorism will reappear in Pakistan due to the situation or the presence of (banned) militant groups such as the TTP (Tehreek-i- Taliban Pakistan) in either country. Those who oppose the Taliban are fleeing, she said.

Abida Hussain had also written a political autobiography-memoir The Political Odyssey of a Pakistani Woman – which traces the events of the latter part of Ayub Khan’s reign to the assassination of Benazir Bhutto in 2007.

A staunch supporter of Ms Bhutto, she remained associated with the PPP and PML-N throughout her political life. She was also Federal Minister of Information and Public Welfare, and helped launch the political career of her daughter Sughra Imam, who was a senator in the last PPP government.

Regarding Pakistani politics, Ms. Hussain said she is not satisfied with the PTI government for its failure to control rising prices and inflation. She believes the ruling party may not return to power in the 2023 election if these failures continue.

However, the PTI has the best chance of returning to power after the next polls if, during the last two years of its tenure, it manages to control inflation and relieve the masses. Imran Khan’s main goal should be to improve the economy, as the opposition – PML-N and PPP – has no chance of overthrowing him if he manages to improve the economy.

Commenting on the civil-military relationship, the former envoy said: At present, relations between Imran Khan and the military establishment are good as the latter seems satisfied with the performance of the former.

Ms. Hussain also advises the PTI government to take immediate action to control the population.

Posted in Dawn, le 7 September 2021

