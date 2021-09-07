What did Boris Johnson announce in his social protection plan? | Social Protection

Boris Johnson has given the first glimpses of what Downing Street is billing as a unique overhaul of adult social services and its funding, which will also help pay for a post-Covid catch-up program for the NHS.

What was announced?

In short: a plan to finance social assistance for adults through tax changes, modernization of the social assistance system and better integration with health care. In the short term, a large chunk of funds raised will fund the NHS to make up for elective surgeries and other appointments delayed due to Covid.

How is he paid?

From April 2022, social contributions for employees and employers will increase by 1.25%, and there will be a 1.25% increase in dividend tax. From April 2023, while the increases will remain the same, the tax hike will be renamed as the health and social care levy, which will appear separately on people’s tax records.

How much will be collected and what will it be used for?

The amount raised depends, of course, on income, but Downing Street says that for the next three years the tax hike will give the NHS an additional $ 12 billion a year to help with the backlog of Covid, it is at – beyond the increase of 6 billion announced Monday. Between 2022-2023 and 2024-25, social assistance for adults will receive around 5.3 billion additional. But once the NHS backlog starts to clear, ministers say more of the money will go to social services.

What will people have to pay for their social care?

Currently, if people have assets worth more than 23,250, they have to pay for their social care, and there is no cost cap, which means some people have to sell their homes for them. cover. In the new system, anyone with assets below 20,000 will not have to pay anything. Those with assets ranging from 20,000 to 100,000 and over will have to contribute, on a sliding scale, but with a maximum payment for care of 86,000, which ministers say equates to about three years of full-time care. .

What other changes are planned for social assistance?

Beyond the promise of bringing health and social protection systems closer together, there are few details so far on the social protection overhaul, with the prospect of a white paper later this year. The current plan promises 500 million euros for training social service staff and additional funds earmarked for local authorities to help provide social care and ensure integration, but without any specific money for it.

Is this a UK-wide system?

Yes. National insurance is a UK-wide scheme, although rates and thresholds may differ. The income from the new levy will be distributed among the four countries of the United Kingdom.

How much will the higher NI rates cost people?

According to Downing Street figures, a person earning 24,100 per year would pay an additional 180 per year. One in 67,100 would pay 357 more. Those who earn less than 9,500 a year, the threshold for national insurance, will still pay nothing. While people over the legal retirement age who are still working do not normally pay national insurance, once the hike is renamed the health and welfare tax, from 2023 they will pay that.

Why is the NHS getting so much money?

Because, according to Downing Street, routine NHS work has been hit so hard by Covid, with a waiting list for elective treatments of 5.5 million, which ministers say could reach 13 million by the end of the year. The extra money is intended to fund 9 million additional appointments, operations and treatments.

Will money ever be moved from the NHS to social services?

Time will tell us. Downing Street insists that after the next few years the exceptional demands on the NHS will decrease and there will be more free money for social care. However, budget demands from the NHS have rarely, if ever, declined in the past, and this could prove to be a political challenge.

Does this solve the welfare crisis?

No, this is only a first step on how a plan can be funded, with almost all of the details on how care and health can be better integrated yet to be defined.