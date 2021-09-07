115 leading figures urge Jokowi to investigate intellectual actor who killed Munir





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – A total of 115 leading Democrats urged Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to investigate and prosecute intellectual actors in cases of murder of human rights activists, Munir Saïd Thalib. Public Virtue Research Institute (PVRI) representative Yansen Dinata, who was among the 115 people, said the full completion of the Munir murder case could change the face of human rights enforcement in Indonesia. This includes preventing recidivism and improving the image of Indonesia’s increasingly declining democracy. A number of prominent figures who have joined in lobbying Jokowi include Tamrin Amal Tomagola, Busyro Muqoddas, Usman Hamid, Haris Azhar, Anita Wahid, Asfinawati, Feri Amsari, Bivitri Susanti, to Fatia Maulidyanti. “We, a number of Indonesian democracy organizations and leaders urge President Joko Widodo to resolve Munir’s case, including demanding that the intellectual actors behind his death be tried in court,” said an official statement from 115 personalities confirmed by Yansen on Tuesday. (7/9). Yansen said an immediate and thorough resolution would provide a guarantee that such killings would not happen again. The resolution of the Munir murder case, he continued, would be an important step in efforts to instill the principle of protecting differences of opinion and respecting the political rights of all citizens. “Disclosure of Munir’s case will also confirm the end of ancient and uncivilized practices in the form of the use of violence in politics in Indonesia,” Yansen said. They viewed the case of Munir’s death as a political assassination or political assassination. It is strongly suspected that the affair is linked to the democratic situation at the time of the incident (September 7, 2004), namely the last round of direct presidential elections scheduled for two weeks later. “Munir’s participation in the first round of presidential elections in July 2004 could be an important factor in uncovering the motives and factors that triggered the incident, including the desired effect of the intellectual actor who killed Munir in the arena for electoral democracy at the time, “Yansen said. According to them, the case of Munir’s murder cannot be separated from his critical attitude towards security institutions such as the military and intelligence, an agency in which several people from the secret service have been implicated. Munir made his voice heard by expressing the state’s responsibility to prosecute certain elites with military backgrounds for human rights violations. “The logic of political murder is different from ordinary political violence. The characteristics of the victim in a political assassination are very likely to be the purpose of the murder. In various experiences in other countries, political assassinations often happen to people who are seen to be against the government, ”Yansen said. Reflecting on the incident, he thinks the Munir murder case shows how dirty Indonesian politics were at that time and the lack of guarantees of security and legal protection for fighters for democracy, human rights. man and social justice. “Therefore, we urge President Joko Widodo to dare to investigate the intellectual actor behind the Munir Said Thalib affair,” he said. (ryn / ain)



[Gambas:Video CNN]



