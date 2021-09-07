Everton transfer news: James Rodriguez could still leave





James Rodriguez could still exit Everton in the coming days, according to reports. The midfielder appears to be in great disgrace following Rafael Benitez’s arrival at the club, and he has not made a matchday squad this season. Rodriguez seems quite relaxed about the situation, however, if recent photos of him lounging on a yacht in Ibiza are anything to do. And, although the England deadline passed last week, he could still walk away from Goodison Park. Footmercato (via BBC Sport) report that Istanbul Basaksehir is interested in signing the 30-year-old. The Turkish transfer window does not close until September 8, so there is still time to switch to the controversial Turkish Super Lig squad – who have already been criticized for alleged financial links with the country’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. It must be said that this would seem like a pretty disappointing decision for a player who appeared to be playing near the peak of his powers after joining the Toffees in September of last year. The 2019/20 Turkish champions have attracted former Premier League stars such as Emmanuel Adebayor and Demba Ba in the past – and beat Manchester United in the Champions League last season – but they fell to a disappointing 12th place last season. As such, there wouldn’t be any European football on offer for Rodriguez (not that there would have been any at Everton either, mind you). Things looked so positive just 12 months ago for the 2014 World Cup Golden Boot winner. What a difference a year – and a change in the dugout – made. Subscribe to FourFourTwo today! Guarantee the finest football stories and interviews right at your doorstep every month. 2021/22 58 things we can’t wait to see this season CLASS ! The best deadline day deals in Premier League history QUIZ! Can you name the most valuable clubs in the world?

