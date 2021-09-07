The national digital architecture will eradicate inequalities in the education system: PM Modi









New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the National Digital Architecture (N-DEAR) is likely to play a major role in eradicating inequalities in the country’s education system.

At the inauguration of the Shikshak Parv Conclave via videoconference here, “N-DEAR is likely to play a major role in eradicating inequalities in education and its modernization. N-DEAR will act as a “super link” between various academic activities in the same way as the UPI interface has revolutionized the banking industry. The country is integrating technologies such as talking books and audio books into education. “

The Prime Minister said that “Vidyanjali 2.0” is like a platform for the resolution of the country of “Sabka Prayas” with “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas”.

In this society, our private sector must come forward and help improve the quality of education in public schools, he said.

“Vidyanjali 2.0”, a portal launched to facilitate education volunteers, donors and contributors to CSR for school development.

PM Modi also launched the School Quality Assessment and AssuranceFramework (SQAAF) which would address the lack of a common scientific framework for dimensions such as curriculum, pedagogy, assessment, infrastructure, inclusive practices and the process of governance. The SQAAF will help to bridge this inequality.

The theme of “Shikshak Parv-2021” is “Quality and Sustainable Schools: Lessons Learned from Schools in India”. Its celebration will encourage innovative practices to not only ensure continuity of education at all levels, but also to improve quality, inclusive practices and sustainability in schools across the country.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union State Education Ministers Jitin Prasada were also present at the event. (ANI)

