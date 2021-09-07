Student Coalition also urges Jokowi to grant amnesty to Saiful Mahdi





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The Student Coalition to Achieve Democratization of Campuses also urges President Joko Widodo or Jokowi to grant amnesty to Saiful Mahdi |. The Coalition considers the case that happened to University professor Syiah Kuala (Unsyiah) in Banda Aceh as a violation of academic freedom. “We strongly condemn and condemn all forms of violations of academic freedoms. We urge the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, to grant amnesty to Saiful Mahdi, ”the coalition statement read on Thursday, September 7, 2021. The student coalition is also urging the DPR and the government to immediately revise the ITE law and revoke the rubber articles of the Information and Electronic Transactions Law (UU ITE), which are often used as tools to silence various critics. . In this case, Saiful Mahdi was caught in a court case for criticizing the process of accepting future civil servants (CPNS) for teachers at the Faculty of Engineering. Unsyiah in 2019. Saiful knew that one of the participants was successful, even though they had uploaded the wrong file. Saiful’s criticism was conveyed through WhatsApp Group in March 2019 with the following content: “Innalillahi wainna ilaihi rajiun. Received the sad news of the death of common sense in the executive ranks of FT Unsyiah during the PNS test yesterday. Is the evidence for engineering determinism so easily corrupted? Gong Xi Fat Cai !!! “ The dean of the engineering faculty of Unsyiah, Taufiq Saidi, then reported Saiful to the police for libel with the writing on the Whatsapp group. In September 2019, Saiful was named a suspect in the alleged defamation case, in accordance with Article 27 (3) of the ITE Law. During the case, judges of the Banda Aceh District Court sentenced him to three months in prison and a fine of Rs 10 million, incidental to one month of imprisonment. Saiful was found guilty of defamation in accordance with article 27, paragraph 3, in conjunction with article 45 of the ITE law. Saiful lodged a cassation appeal, but it was dismissed. Saiful Mahdi suffered the execution of the verdict against him before the district prosecutor of Banda Aceh on Thursday, September 2, 2021. Saiful submitted an amnesty request to President Jokowi as a last resort. In addition to the student coalition, a number of activists and legal activists have urged President Jokowi to grant the amnesty request. Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI) Advocacy Division Chairman Muhammad Isnur said Saiful deserves an amnesty for being the victim of injustice due to the rubber article of the ITE law . What Saiful did, Isnur said, was criticize the problems recruiting civil servants on his campus. “When Mr. Jokowi formed an SKB, said he agreed with the problems of the ITE law and would revise it, then it is very appropriate and obligatory for the president to grant an amnesty to Mr. . Saiful, “Isnur told a press conference on Thursday, September 2, 2021. The SKB to which Isnur refers is a Joint Decree (SKB) Guidelines for the Criteria for the Implementation of the Law on Information and Electronic Transactions (UU ITE). The letter was signed by the Minister of Communication and Information of the Republic of Indonesia, the Chief of National Police and the Attorney General on June 23, 2021. This directive was issued in response to complaints from the public whereby UU ITE often victimize because they are seen to contain rubber articles and lead to criminalization, including discrimination. Goddess Nurita Read: Facts about Saiful Mahdi, an Unsyiah speaker who is a victim of the ITE law

