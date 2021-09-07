Strengthening of security measures at the Turkish-Iranian border





Turkey steps up security amid possible wave of migration following Taliban takeover



Security measures are maintained at the highest level on the Turkish-Iranian border due to a possible wave of migration following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in recent months, according to a Turkish official. Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Mehmet Emin Bilmez, governor of the border province of Van, said border measures have been stepped up over the past three years. We have maximized measures at the border. Let’s do our best to make the border impenetrable, Bilmez explained. Turkish security forces are working at the border 24/7 in coordination, using all technological means at hand, he added. There is no mass of immigrants at the border, he said. Sometimes there are people crossing the border in one way or another, Bilmez added, saying these people are often hiding in abandoned buildings. Recently, there has been an increase in public complaints about this. We treat the immigrants we have held in a repatriation center. We have demolished over 100 abandoned structures where immigrants were hiding, he said. In recent months, the massive takeover of most of Afghanistan by the Taliban has reportedly triggered an exodus of Afghans fearful of the future under the Taliban. – Record number of migrant smugglers arrested this year Work is underway to build a modular wall and smart tower in an area stretching from the Iranian border area in Van to Dogubayazit in the eastern province of Agri and Yuksekova in Hakkari. Turkish security forces in Van, which has the longest border with Iran, take all necessary precautions to prevent immigration and smuggling and neutralize terrorists, detain irregular migrants seeking to enter Turkey and hand them over to the competent institutions. Pointing to a modular security wall built on the 295 kilometer (183 mile) border by three companies, Bilmez said: We have dug 130 kilometers (80.1 miles) of trenches. We built a 4.35 mi (7 km) wall. By the end of the year, I hope we will complete the work on the 64 km (40 mi) wall. Our president (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) has given instructions for another 100 kilometers (62 mi) tender. Bilmez also said 750 special operations police personnel, 35 teams and 50 armored vehicles were working at the border. As security measures on land were tightened, Bilmez said smugglers started using the huge Lake Van with boats. The Home Office has ordered the formation of a Coast Guard Boat Command to counter this threat. Teams have also started working in Lake Van. The Coast Guard command is responsible for the entire lake, he said. Bilmez also said a record number of human smugglers have been arrested so far this year. In 2021, 1,036 smugglers were arrested and handed over to judicial authorities. Half of them were arrested, he said. Further trials are still in progress. The sanctions are not dissuasive enough. Last year we captured 599 smugglers.

