Electric vehicle registration begins in Sindh





Prime Minister Imran Khan said electric vehicles are important for Pakistan as they will help reduce environmental pollution. Reuters / FileSindh Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar announced on Tuesday that the registration of electric vehicles and motorcycles has started. first ecological electric motorcycle (E-bike).

KARACHI: Sindh’s Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar announced on Tuesday that the registration of electric vehicles and motorcycles has started.

The decision was made in light of the growing demand from buyers of electric vehicles and motorcycles, as these customers encountered difficulties due to the delay in the registration process.

Electric vehicles (EVs) have already captured the interest of large populations around the world, and the Pakistani public is excited about the prospect as well.

Earlier in December, the government approved the country’s first five-year electric vehicle (EV) policy to help the auto industry meet international standards for the production and supply of electric vehicles.

Pakistan’s first electric bicycle

In July, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Pakistan’s first ever environmentally friendly electric motorcycle (E-bike).

Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that electric vehicles were important for Pakistan because they would help reduce environmental pollution.

The launch of the electric bicycle was part of the Pakistani government’s five-year electric vehicle policy 2020-2025, approved last year and envisioning targeting a robust electric vehicle market with a 30% and 90% share in electric vehicles. tourism and heavy vehicles. service trucks by 2030 and 2040, respectively.

The electric bicycle had been manufactured by a Pakistani company, Jolta Electric, and was seen as a major step towards electrification of the country’s auto industry.

The electric bike is available in different models including JE-70, JE-70 L, JE-70 D, JE-100 L, JE-125 L, JE-Scooty, JE-Sports Bike. It is energy efficient and can be charged overnight with other features like zero clutch and gearlessness and low maintenance.

Different models of Jolta electric bikes have different speed specifications of 10-60 kilometers per hour and can cover a distance after full charge of 60-100 kilometers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/369250-registration-of-electric-vehicles-begins-in-sindh The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos