Boris Johnson secures Cabinet support for welfare reform plans

Boris Johnson

The Cabinet has backed Boris Johnson’s plans to reform health and social services funding, even if they are expected to involve a tax hike contrary to the pledge.

The Prime Minister will later explain to the House of Commons how he intends to tackle the social services crisis in England, with the risk of a Tory backlash if he increases national insurance to pay for reforms.

The tax hike, estimated at around 1.25 percentage points, will raise around $ 10 billion, which will be spent on the NHS as it recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic as well as to help people to avoid the costs of social care for paralyzing adults.

Ministers, who had been largely kept in the dark about the details of the proposals, were briefed at the first in-person Cabinet meeting held in Downing Street this year.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: The Cabinet has accepted the proposals set out.

There was strong agreement that this is a long-standing problem, especially on the social services side, which had been dodged for too long and needed to be addressed.

Mr Johnson, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid briefed Cabinet ministers on the package.

The prime minister’s official spokesperson said they had set out a plan to tackle Covid backlogs in the healthcare system, reform social protection for adults and bring health and social protection systems closer together on an long-term sustainable.

The spokesperson said: The Cabinet agreed that the challenges facing our NHS and the care sector are intertwined, and a lack of integration means people are often stuck in the wrong care setting.

The Prime Minister pointed out that in the current health care system, anyone with assets over 23,350 pays for their entire care, which can lead to increased costs with around one in seven people now paying over 100,000. .

The Prime Minister has said that the changes he will announce today will address this problem, which causes chronic and unfair anxiety to millions of people across the country.

Under current arrangements, anyone with assets over 23,350 pays for their care in full, but Number 10 said the costs were catastrophic and often unpredictable.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid arrives in Downing Street ahead of the weekly Government Cabinet meeting (Stefan Rousseau / PA)

Ahead of his Commons statement, Mr Johnson said: We must act now to ensure the health and care system has the long-term funding it needs to continue fighting Covid and start tackling backlogs , and end the injustice of catastrophic costs for social care.

My government will not avoid the tough decisions needed to give NHS patients the treatment they need and to fix our broken welfare system.

After presenting his plans to Cabinet, Mr Johnson could face a hostile reception in the Commons, with Labor and Tory MPs concerned about the impact of an increase in national insurance contributions, which will hit workers but leave retirees who are sometimes wealthy intact.

Finally, Mr Johnson, along with Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid, will attempt to sell the plan to the public at a press conference in Downing Street.

Reports suggest that lifetime contributions on care will be capped at around 80,000, and national insurance will be increased by 1.25 percentage points to increase between 10 and 11 billion per year.

Ahead of the announcement, No.10 was tight-lipped on details, but it was reported that the proposals would be called a health and social care tax.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab arrives for the Cabinet meeting as ministers return to Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau / PA)

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News that if it was to meet all manifesto commitments, the UK economy had gone through an unprecedented shock after the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked on Sky News if he was comfortable breaking the 2019 manifesto pledge, he said: I want to keep every manifesto promise we make, it’s the right thing to do. .

We have suffered an unprecedented economic shock due to the global pandemic and we have had to face it and make some really tough decisions.

Further sign of the Tories’ displeasure, former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith told the Telegraph the plans were a sham because they failed to reform the welfare system while the newspaper also reported that the government was considering hold an early vote in the Commons this week. on the proposals.

The Guardian reported that a Tory leader was considering his stance on the plans.

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: A long-term social care plan and a bailout to deal with the crisis the NHS has been in for years are both long overdue.

Boris Johnson and all Tory MPs are on the verge of breaking their clear pledge not to raise National Insurance taxes on jobs to fund a welfare plan that does not prevent large health care bills or provide the quality care that people need. pic.twitter.com/Vf61oyEc2v Jonathan Ashworth (@JonAshworth) September 6, 2021

The Prime Minister must explain how he will quickly reduce waiting lists, support the NHS workforce, repair crumbling hospitals and provide modern equipment to speed up the diagnosis of deadly diseases and, most importantly, ensure that more people can access the social care they need.

The changes would only apply in England, as Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have separate provisions for social protection.

It is not yet clear how an increase in national insurance would be handled in decentralized countries.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: Boris Johnson has given voters an irrefutable guarantee that he will not increase national insurance and now he is shattering voter confidence again.