Leani Ratri Oktila congratulates President Jokowi and Menpora Amali equals Olympic and Paralympic athletes

Jakarta: Para-badminton athlete Leani Ratri Oktila, who won 2 gold and 1 silver at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, was pleased with the equality of the athletes and no distinction was made between Olympic and Paralympic athletes. “I am happy, because now there is no longer a difference between Olympic and Paralympic athletes,” said Leani Ratri Oktila at VIP Terminal 3 at Soekarno Hatta International Airport, Jakarta on Tuesday (7/9) , early in the morning.

He felt the change in the era of President Joko Widodo and Menpora Zainudin Amali, which is what pushed his party to continue to excel. “I really feel equal. I thank President Jokowi and Menpora Amali. We can actually train and that makes us even more excited. “

Regarding the results of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Leani Ratri Oktila said she was satisfied and the results of her hard work in training so far at the National Training Center have paid off. “My struggles and my training results have not been in vain. It’s a very satisfying result for me, ”he said. The same was conveyed by the President of the Indonesian National Paralympic Committee (CNP), Senny Marbun, who expressed his appreciation and gratitude for the support and attention of the Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia. (Menpora RI) Zainudin Amali and President Jokowi so that CNP athletes can achieve greatness at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. 2020. “Thank you to everyone who supported us, the NPCs, to fight in Tokyo. The success we have achieved today is at the discretion of Minister Zainudin Amali, who has granted extraordinary concessions to the NPC athletes,” said Senny Marbun. Senny explained that Menpora Amali and Jokowi equalize Paralympic and Olympic athletes. In fact, according to him, Menpora Amali continues to support and instruct his party in the NPC to participate in every overseas event to meet the qualifications and be able to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and ultimately win 9 medals, to namely 2 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze. “It’s a very extraordinary achievement. Without the intervention of Mr. Zainudin Amali, this would not be possible “, he concluded. Meanwhile, Menpora Amali stressed that the position of all athletes is the same at the Olympic and Paralympic Games. This has been stated in the National Sports Grand Design (DBON) as a guide for long term athlete development. “The current position of Olympic and Paralympic athletes is equal. The government pays the same attention to Olympic and Paralympic athletes. We hope that the community can also provide them with the same support, ”he said. (ded)

