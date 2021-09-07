Senior Russian security official visits India to discuss Afghan crisis with NSA, PM Modi and Jaishankar





NSA Ajit Doval will likely brief Patrushev on the regional security challenges and situation. (File photo: PTI) The Foreign Ministry (MEA) said Patrushev should appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar. PTI New Delhi

Last update: September 07, 2021, 6:14 p.m. IS

September 07, 2021, 6:14 p.m. IS FOLLOW US ON:

Russia’s Security Council Secretary General Nikolay Patrushev on Tuesday began a two-day visit to India to hold in-depth talks with NSA Ajit Doval on the situation in Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban . The Foreign Ministry (MEA) said Patrushev should appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar. Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed developments in Afghanistan on August 24 and expressed the view that it was important for the two countries to work together. The MEA said Patrushev was traveling to India at the invitation of NSA Doval for high-level intergovernmental consultations between India and Russia on Afghanistan. “The consultations follow a telephone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin on August 24,” MEA said. “The two leaders expressed the view that it was important for the two strategic partners to work together and asked their senior officials to stay in touch on Afghanistan,” he said. After the Modi-Putin conversation, Russia said the two leaders expressed their intention to strengthen cooperation to counter the spread of “terrorist ideology” and the drug threat emanating from Afghanistan and agreed to form a permanent bilateral channel for consultations on the matter. On Monday, Russian envoy Nikolay Kudashev said there was “a wide scope” for cooperation between India and Russia on Afghanistan and that the two sides were in regular contact on the latest developments. in this war-torn country. He also said that Russia is as concerned as India that Afghan soil should not be a source of the spread of terrorism to other countries and that there is a “danger” of the spread of terror. on Russian territory as well as in Kashmir. The Russian ambassador also said that there was not much difference in the overall position of Russia and India on Afghanista and noted that Moscow’s approach to grant recognition to a Taliban regime would depend on his actions. Russia played a key role in promoting the Afghan peace process before the Taliban took power in Kabul. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/india/top-russian-security-official-visiting-india-to-discuss-afghan-crisis-with-nsa-pm-modi-jaishankar-4176017.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos