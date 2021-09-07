What are the limits of the Russian Taliban’s engagement?





Moscow has cautiously embraced the newly recreated Islamic Emirate, but terrorism and regional security concerns remain concerns.

A day after the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s envoy to Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, called the Taliban “a much more trustworthy partner than the puppet government in Kabul.” Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov said Kabul was safer after the Taliban took power than when ousted President Ashraf Ghani was in charge.

Russian officials also vehemently condemned Ghani for his flight from Afghanistan and repeated the unverified theory that Ghani left Kabul with cars and a helicopter full of cash. The Taliban responded similarly, as their spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid described Russia as an “important partner,” and the Taliban invited Russian officials to their government’s inauguration ceremony.

Despite this conciliatory rhetoric, Russia views the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan as both an opportunity and a potential threat. From an economic perspective, Russia sees the re-emergence of the Islamic Emirate as a potential windfall.

On August 25, Zhirnov declared Russia’s willingness to invest in Afghanistan’s vast mineral reserves. Given that Russia has a formidable track record of investing in the mining sector in fragile states, such as Sudan and the Central African Republic, it may be well equipped to take advantage of Afghanistan’s rare earth and precious metal deposits. .

Russia’s solidarity with the Taliban against the freezing of US assets and its unwavering support for an influx of aid into Afghanistan could translate into preferential contracts. Zhirnov also praised the Taliban’s interest in transport and energy projects with Central Asian countries, which could bolster Russia’s long-held vision of promoting intra-regional connectivity in Eurasia.

The Taliban’s triumph could also offer Russia diplomatic opportunities. Until the closure of the Northern Distribution Network’s logistics transit route in 2015, Afghanistan was a rare crisis-proof area of ​​cooperation between Russia and the West. Russia and the United States have regularly shared intelligence against terrorism and drug trafficking, and even participated in joint drug raids.

As Russia’s relations with the United States and Europe have been severely strained by the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, Russian cyber attacks and military escalations in the Black Sea, Moscow is capitalizing on its close relationship with the Taliban to attract the attention of Western countries.

Russia’s role as a unifying power in the expanded troika talks that include the United States, and the potential participation in a G7 + 2 summit on Afghanistan underscore this status-seeking behavior. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab’s claims that Russia can act as a moderating force against the Taliban underscores the potential effectiveness of Moscow’s use of Afghanistan as a bridge to Western countries.

Russia also believes that the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan can strengthen its partnerships with non-Western powers. The 10,000-soldier Zapad / Interaction 2021 exercises between Russia and China in the Hui Autonomous Region of Ningxia aimed to mitigate threats to Central Asian stability emanating from Afghanistan. The growing threat of Daesh-K (ISIS-K) in Afghanistan could also lead to a proactive counterterrorism policy by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which would further strengthen Sino-Russian coordination.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi stressed Tehran’s willingness to work with Russia to stabilize Afghanistan. Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev highlighted the synergies between Moscow and New Delhi’s perspectives on Afghan security, with the two countries fearing a spread of terrorism in Central Asia and Kashmir.

Beyond its established partnerships with China, Iran and India, the emergence of a new political order in Afghanistan has given new vigor to Russia’s nascent partnership with Pakistan. An August 27 article in Pakistan’s Express Tribune described Prime Minister Imran Khan’s phone call with Vladimir Putin on August 26 as a “defining moment” in Russian-Pakistani relations, as it was the first recognition by Moscow of its dependence on Pakistan to advance its interests.

The contrast between Putin’s engagement with Khan and US President Joe Biden’s aloof attitude towards Islamabad has elevated Russia’s position in the hierarchy of Pakistan’s partners. The intensification of Pakistani gas pipeline talks underscores the potential impact of Russian-Pakistani cooperation in Afghanistan on their wider trade relations.

Despite these far-reaching economic and diplomatic opportunities, the conduct of the Taliban since the capture of Kabul does not fully correspond to Russia’s preferences. Although Russian officials have praised the Taliban’s past efforts to fight Daesh-K in Afghanistan, Mujahid’s claim on September 6 that Daesh poses no threat to Afghanistan is fraught with threat assessments from Moscow.

Russia’s calls for a political solution between the Taliban and the National Resistance Front (NRF) in the Panjshir Valley have also fallen on deaf ears. While Russia has insisted it will not be a mediator in the Panjshir Valley and has not responded to calls from resistance leader Ahmad Massoud for Russian help to create a buffer zone for those who cannot leave, these concerns could delay Moscow’s diplomatic recognition of the Taliban. They could also prevent Russia from withdrawing its anti-Taliban terrorism designation, which has been in place since 2003.

The expansion of Russia’s security presence in Central Asia also underscores Moscow’s uncertainties over the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. Andrei Kortunov, the director general of the Russian Council for International Affairs, recently postulated that the Taliban will find it difficult to maintain control over northern Afghanistan, which could lead to the emergence of Daesh or Al- Qaeda attacking Central Asia.

This concern, widely shared in the Russian foreign policy community, has already influenced Moscow’s policy towards Central Asia. After the attack on Kabul airport on August 26, Russia pledged to speed up arms shipments to countries in Central Asia. Russia will also hold military exercises in Kyrgyzstan from September 7-9 under the aegis of the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CTSC) security bloc.

Although Russia has publicly expressed optimism about cooperation with a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, the jury is still out on whether the rebirth of the Islamic Emirate will be an opportunity or a curse for Moscow. This ambiguity could ensure that Russia maintains a policy of proactive diplomacy and threat mitigation towards Afghanistan for the foreseeable future.

Disclaimer: The views expressed by the authors do not necessarily reflect the opinions, views and editorial policies of TRT World.

We welcome all pitches and submissions to TRT World Opinion, please email them to [email protected]

Source: TRT World

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.trtworld.com/opinion/what-are-the-limits-of-russia-s-taliban-engagement-49774 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos