Boris Johnson faces huge backlash as millions strike with national insurance hike to reform social care

Boris Johnson is facing a backlash after breaking a manifesto promise by raising national insurance to tax millions to pay for his welfare reform plan.

The Prime Minister confirmed to Parliament on Tuesday a 1.25 percentage point increase in national insurance from April 2022 to deal with the funding crisis in the health and social protection system.

He said the new tax would increase $ 36 billion for frontline services over the next three years.

But his plan has been criticized by opposition politicians, social care providers and economists, although Tory MPs have significantly supported the House of Commons despite days of uproar leading up to the announcement.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer criticized the Prime Minister’s welfare plan. (PENNSYLVANIA)

It breaks a manifesto commitment which is not something I do lightly, but a global pandemic was in nobody’s manifesto, Johnson said.

However, Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer attacked the plan saying: The pretext that the Prime Minister is only here because of the pandemic is not going to go away.

He puts a plaster over the gaping wounds his party has inflicted.

He made that commitment to social protection before the pandemic and said he would pay for it without raising taxes before the pandemic.

Labor MP David Lammy called Johnson’s plan “unfair”, saying he would make “the worse off pay for the better off”.

Johnsons plan to increase national insurance has generated a huge backlash from Conservative MPs.

Many conservatives were angry with the move, in violation of a pledge made before the last general election.

An anonymous Conservative MP told the Financial Times: It’s totally ****. We are asking low-income people to pay more taxes so that privileged children can inherit expensive homes.

Downing Street said a typical base rate taxpayer earning 24,100 would pay 180 per year, while a higher rate taxpayer in 67,100 would pay 715 due to the new tax.

About a million active retirees will be asked to pay for national insurance for the first time under these plans.

Johnson said: Our new tax will share the cost between individuals and businesses, and everyone will contribute according to their means, including those past retirement age.

So those who earn more will pay more, and as we are also increasing dividends tax-free, we will also be asking business owners and investors to contribute fairly.

Johnson said the additional revenue from lifting National Insurance would pay for the biggest catch-up program in NHS history in England, with $ 12 billion a year to help tackle the backlog of cases built up during the pandemic.

It will also cover reform of the welfare system in England, ending what Downing Street has described as the unpredictable and catastrophic care costs that many families face.

From October 2023, anyone with less than 20,000 working people will have their childcare costs fully covered by the state, while those with between 20,000 and 100,000 will have to contribute to their costs but will also receive assistance from the state.

No one will have to pay more than 86,000 health care costs in their lifetime.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will receive an additional $ 2.2 billion in additional health and social care spending through the tax.

In addition to the tax on health care and social benefits, there will also be a 1.25% increase in dividend tax to ensure that those who receive their income from shares also contribute.

The 5.3 billion Johnson pledged to fund social care over the next three years is nowhere near enough, said Dr Jane Townson, chief executive of the UK Home Care Association (UKHCA).

This will not solve the current problems and some measures could create new risks, she said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks with a resident of Westport Care Home in Stepney Green, east London on Tuesday before unveiling his welfare plan. (PENNSYLVANIA)

Mike Padgham, chairman of the Independent Care Group, said it was a huge missed opportunity for sweeping, once-in-a-generation reform of the welfare system.

He said: It’s too little and, it looks like it’s, too late.

Paul Johnson, director of the economic think tank at the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said the new levy was in addition to the one-off tax increases already announced.

Expect the just-announced tax hikes to bring in around $ 12 billion a year, or about 0.5% of GDP, he said on Twitter.

Keep in mind that this is on top of the $ 25 billion in tax hikes announced in the budget.

It’s a huge year for tax hikes: a permanent 1.5% increase in national income to the highest in peacetime.

