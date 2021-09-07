Virtual surveillance of Santri vaccination by President Joko Widodo in Jombang





FaktaJombang.com A total of 1,500 doses of Sinovac vaccine were prepared for Islamic boarding schools (Ponpes) and places of worship in the Jombang regency in East Java. Tuesday’s vaccination (7/9/2021) was attended by students and administrators from Bahrul Ulum Islamic boarding school, Tambakberas, Tambakrejo village, Jombang district / regency at the local Hasbullah Said Islamic boarding school. The vaccine implementation consists of a series of simultaneous independent vaccinations in 341 Ponpes and places of worship across Indonesia with a total target of 346,688 people. These hundreds of points are virtually tied to the implementation of Aceh’s national vaccinations in Papua, which were directly discussed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and National Police Chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo in Islamic boarding school KH Syamsudin, regency of Ponorogo, East Java. . On this occasion, President Jokowi virtually greeted the implementation of the Merdeka vaccination at the Gontor Islamic boarding school in East Java, at the cathedral church of the Parish Church of the Cathedral of St. Mary Palangkaraya, in Central Kalimantan (Central Kalimantan) and Giri Ratana Puja. Vihara, North Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB). This independent vaccination is a strategy led by TNI and Polri, linked to the acceleration or acceleration of the creation of municipal immunity collective immunity. In addition to vaccinations, President Jokowi also distributed social assistance (bansos) amounting to 60,341 basic food packages and 88 tonnes of rice to the inhabitants most affected by the economy due to the Covid pandemic. 19. The implementation of the vaccination program in places of worship aims to revitalize places of worship as a social function. The main function of places of worship is to guide the behavior of their congregations in the order of social life, including the control of Covid-19. “I also always remind you that the high level of vaccination is the basic capital of coexistence with Covid-19, namely how the economy can develop. However, the Covid-19 has not yet increased”, a said President Jokowi. Meanwhile, the implementation at Tambakberas Islamic Residential School was directly overseen by Jombang Police Chief AKBP Agung Setyo Nugroho along with the Forkopimda Jombang, “Today, we are carrying out activities with the regional government and the Dandim to speed up national vaccination, targeting boarding schools and Islamic places of worship,” Agung Setyo Nugroho told reporters at the vaccination site. The police chief explained that this vaccination among Islamic boarding schools and places of worship is an instruction from the president in pursuit of the national goals set. At least 1,500 doses of Sinovac vaccine were prepared by Jombang police, including the previous day’s vaccination, which was carried out for Tridharma clerics at Hok Liong Kiong temple, Kepatihan village, Jombang district. “The number of vaccination participants for the Islamic boarding school in Bahrul Ulum Tambakberas combined with the previous series of activities, the total reached 1,500 targets,” he concluded. (hms / years)

