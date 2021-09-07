China bans “sissy and sissy” men from appearing on TV





Chinese President Xi Jinping – Photo: Paul Kagame / Flickr China has banned “sissy” men from appearing in any media nationwide as part of the crackdown on “abnormal aesthetics.” The country’s National Radio and Television Administration seeks to limit portrayals of “sissy idols” and “sissy men”, Variety reports. The new edict, sent to Chinese broadcasters, is part of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) effort to curb celebrity culture and its influence on the country’s younger generations. Specifically, the censors accused the entertainment industry of “seriously contaminating the social atmosphere” and demanded that they instead highlight “the traditional Chinese culture, the culture of revolution and the socialist culture.” The CCP said it would create a “correct beauty standard” for broadcasters to follow and ordered them to avoid popular “idol hearing shows” and to sideline those who went to. against “public order and morality”. China’s new broadcast standards are part of President Xi Jinping’s “national rejuvenation” program, as the Communist Party tightens its control over culture, education, business and religion, ABC News reports. Chinese pop stars, mimicking the style of male singers and actors in Japan and Korea, have reportedly come under scrutiny for failing to encourage the country’s men to be more masculine.



The broadcast ban used a derogatory term for effeminate men – “niang pao”, which translates to “girl guns” – and stated that broadcasters should “resolutely end sissy men and other abnormal aesthetics”. Homosexuality is not illegal in China, but it is not widely accepted either. Chinese censors routinely edit or ban LGBTQ content, including cutting depictions of Freddie Mercury’s same-sex relationships in 2018 biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Gay drama Call me by your name was also suddenly withdrawn from the Beijing International Film Festival, for no reason – although the blame was placed on the CCP’s measures to gain tighter control over media and entertainment. Earlier this year, LGBTQ people in China criticized authorities after the removal of dozens of LGBTQ accounts from the social media platform WeChat. A number of student-managed accounts linked to LGBTQ groups on college campuses have been blocked and then removed from the platform without warning, attempts to visit them producing a message that they have violated Chinese internet regulations. . Read more: Georgian student assaulted and dragged on floor for carrying LGBTQ Pride flag Russian cadets claim to crush gay man to death with concrete block at concert Six men sentenced to death for murder of LGBTQ activist and USAID employee in Bangladesh

