



The PM forms a committee to control the exploitation of the poor in the land acquisition process: Fawad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed a committee under the chairmanship of Planning Minister Asad Umar to develop a comprehensive policy to control the exploitation of the poor in the land acquisition process.

Informing the media of the decisions taken at the federal cabinet meeting held in Islamabad on Tuesday, Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the committee will formulate a system so that the lands of the ordinary people cannot be acquired to appease bureaucrats, journalists and judges.

He said the prime minister expressed serious reservations about the process of acquiring land from the poor in Islamabad.

The minister said that thanks to the government’s careful policies, all state-owned enterprises except the National Highway Authority have become profitable. He said these organizations have earned Rs 31 billion so far.

He said the application of the Basic Services Law at Radio Pakistan has been approved. He said the government is working to revive the film industry for which the importation of foreign films, except Indian films, will be allowed.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said port charges on exports had been reduced by 50 percent. He said the voluntary retirement and golden handshake program for Pakistan Medical Council employees also got cabinet approval.

He said the cabinet approved the establishment of a joint Pakistan-Uzbekistan security commission and the provision of funds for the payment of unpaid expenses at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the cabinet had held detailed discussions on electoral reforms aimed at ensuring free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government were determined to move forward with electoral reforms, including the introduction of electronic voting machines.

The minister said this is the first government, which itself is calling for electoral reforms, but it is unfortunate that the opposition has no interest in this.

