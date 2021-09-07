Turkey turns on migrants as fears of Afghan refugee crisis grow

The Afghan diaspora in Turkey lives in fear: xenophobic feelings are at an all time high as migrants are blamed for many of the country’s woes. And politicians try to take advantage of these popular sentiments.

Turkey has been hosting one of the world’s largest migrant populations since 2016, when it struck a deal with the European Union to help resolve the so-called refugee crisis in return for cash. Nearly five million refugees, many of whom mainly fled Syria, are believed to be living in the country. Their reception is mixed at best, xenophobia against people of Arab origin being widespread in Turkey.

The country’s economic instability in recent years, which was dramatically exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has only made matters worse, with rampant currency depreciation and inflation affecting nearly every household.

The price of milk, for example, has doubled over the past decade, according to pollster Statista, and a much less nutritious type of bread has been introduced into stores in an attempt to keep up with the spike in prices.

Many Turks are angry that migrants and refugees celebrate their regained freedom like these Afghans in Izmir, as Turkish citizens face major economic crisis | Photo credit: Uygar Ozel / Imago

Today, some members of the public are openly expressing their disapproval, using the migrants as a practical scapegoat: Public resentments against migrants and refugees could be seen on national television screens last week when thousands of fans players started chanting “we don’t want refugees in our country” during a World Cup qualifier.

Scapegoat for a failing economy

A poll published by the Turkish polling body Aksoy showed that 85% of those polled were “worried” about the prospect of a new massive arrival of migrants this time around, it would be Afghans fleeing the Taliban who took over. country last month after 20 years of war.

Analyst Deniz Senol Sert of Ozyegin University in Istanbul said this antagonistic sentiment against migrants and refugees in general should continue “(a) as long as this competition for resources continues” in the failing economy from Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tries to distinguish between party politics and his own interests | Photo: Reuters

She added that this was also to remain a major political issue for years to come: Turkish President Recep TayyipErdogan – who once urged Turks to be “compassionate” to those seeking shelter – has now started to point out that a no one in 18 in the country is already a refugee or a migrant, alluding to ideas like increasing foreign infiltration without saying the same.

The president appears to be using migration as a tool for political negotiation both at home and abroad: on the one hand, he has told the West that Turkey is unwilling to become the “repository for refugees.” From Europe, while also indicating that Turkey needed another pact with the EU in order to consider cooperation.

It could fill government coffers for now, but with Turkey heading for “intense corruption” according to a report by Transparency International’s latest Global Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), these funds may not last very long.

Irregular Afghan migrants terrified of being arrested and detained by Turkish security forces, as seen here during an operation in the border town of Van on August 21, 2021 | Photo credit: REUTERS / Murad Sezer

Anti-migrant rhetoric

But in the political arena, it’s not just Erdogan who uses these xenophobic sentiments, as his approval ratings have reached 38%, according to Turkish pollster Metropoll, following a series of political scandals as well as mismanagement of public funds.

After nearly two decades with Erdogan in power as prime minister or president, the opposition in Turkey is using this momentum to also fly the flag of xenophobia. The Republican People’s Party (CHP) hung banners on buildings in major cities showing its leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu declaring: “Our borders equal our honor”.

The party, which was created by Mustafa Kemal, the founder of modern Turkey, is steeped in nationalist pride but has shifted its image from elitism to populism in a bid to return to power in the next general election in 2023. And in order to attract voters, he has become increasingly anti-migrant in his rhetoric, trying to unite both religious conservatives and moderate progressives under one roof.

Opposition Leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu Says Strong Against Having Refugees In Turkey | Photo: picture alliance / dpa / AA / A. Ozcan

The party, which already controls big cities like Istanbul and Ankara, is using all its power to prove to the electorate that it is following suit: Istanbul governor’s office reports almost daily roundups of unregistered Afghans and ‘other irregular migrants, who are then placed in detention centers. Meanwhile, less than one in ten migrants currently in Turkey is from Afghanistan.

Many Syrian refugees have reportedly already been returned to Syria as a result of such a police operation, regardless of the danger they may face there. Amnesty International spoke in 2019 with refugees who were illegally expelled from Turkey and returned to Syria without there being a so-called “safe zone”. Turkey claims that they returned there voluntarily.

War sound clips

Burkay Duzce, vice-president of the Istanbul CHP section, defended his party’s position, explaining that the party does not advocate that the Afghans “be handed over to the Taliban.” But the question is, what can we offer (newcomers) when they arrive, “Duzce told the AFP before adding: “Turkey is not a ghetto of migrants”.

Some politicians seem to prefer to turn to outright fear: Ltf Trkkan, vice-chairman of the conservative IYI party, which is cooperating with the CHP in an opposition, wrote on Twitter that among the Afghan refugees he could there are Islamist extremists.

“The Syrians are apparently not enough, now the Afghans are coming too”, he said publicly, quoted by the private channel Oda TV.

President Erdogan seems to stay away from these heated debates while making sure not to be seen as inactive. With Turkey likely to play a major role in Afghanistan under the Taliban in the future, Erdogan does not want the rulers of the newly created and self-proclaimed “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan” to be upset by offending their compatriots in Turkey.

Taliban Hope To Reach Cooperation Agreements With Turkey As No Country In The World Has Acknowledged Their Dominance So Far | Photo: Picture-Alliance

Afghans living in fear

Xenophobic sentiments from various parties appear to be echoing in the streets of Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city with an official population of 15.5 million. There have been multiple protests against refugees in Istanbul and the capital, Ankara, where Turks recently vandalized businesses run by foreigners.

Mehmet Emin, a resident of Istanbul, says the presence of migrants in the city drives up rental prices: “Ten or 15 of them get together and share an apartment,” he said. AFP, adding that he doesn’t want them to be there. And on the other side of the country, in the town of Van, where most irregular migrants enter the country, there is even more animosity.

Selami Kiye, a 48-year-old trader in Van, recountedReutersthat Europe should instead welcome Afghan migrants, saying the local community felt tired of the impact they had: “Let them go elsewhere. We don’t care about them.” Others in Van said that by lowering going tariffs, migrants stole their jobs or made them redundant in the competitive construction industry.

But some Afghans have been in Turkey for decades: In Istanbul, Afghanistan-born convenience store owner Habib Uzbek said AFP that he feels the pressure even though he has already obtained Turkish nationality in 1993: “Whether it is on a bus or in the street, people point their fingers and say: ‘The Afghans are here’,” he said. 69 year old man. However, at least he has nearly three decades of life in Turkey to look back on.

Laying Down and Hiding Remains Only Solution For Afghans Entering Turkey Irregularly | Photo: Reuters / Murat Sezer

Newcomers are not so lucky. Ghawsuddin Mubariz says he spends restless nights worrying about being sent back to Afghanistan. The 20-year-old said he first felt welcome in Turkey when he fled the city of Kunduz in northeastern Afghanistan almost two years ago. But things changed, he says, when the police started rounding up Afghans and putting them in deportation centers.

“When I first came to Turkey, it was easy. Now it’s quite difficult. Wherever we go, we live in fear. We are illegals,” Mubariz said. AFP, adding that many Afghans were keeping a low profile so as not to be detected.

“We are afraid of being arrested and sent back to Afghanistan. The Taliban have seized everything we have. We are desperate.

