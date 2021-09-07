Former coal baron Blankenships sues for libel to knock out Trump, Jr.





CHARLESTON, WV – MAY 08: Don Blankenship, Republican lead candidate for the US Senate, addresses … [+] supporters following a poor performance in the polls on May 8, 2018 in Charleston, West Virginia. President Donald Trump weighed in on the Republican primary yesterday in a tweet, urging West Virginia to vote for opponents of Blankenship, saying the former Coal executive “cannot win the general election …” (Photo by Jeff Swensen / Getty Images)

Getty Images

Don Blankenship is pugnacious. He fought federal prosecutors. And he just dealt a terrible blow to Donald Trump, Jr., who attempted to overthrow the former coal barons’ candidacy in 2018 for a seat in the US Senate, a plan that derailed when Junior falsely tweeted that Blankenship was a criminal. Blankenship sued for libel and a US federal judge has just ruled that the case can go ahead.

Blankenship was convicted of a single felony for breaking federal mine safety laws. He was found not guilty on two counts of securities fraud and misrepresentation. Any research on the Internet would reveal it. And so, the judge said that the public could infer that Junior had knowingly sought to destroy Blankenships’ reputation. Junior, who argued it was a mistake, left the offending tweets long after they were originally posted.

It’s a huge win for Blankenship, achieved just before Labor Day weekend. This dispute will not be resolved. The former coal baron had been accused by federal prosecutors of crimes that could have put him in jail for more than 30 years. But prosecutors told the writer he never wanted to negotiate. In the end, he was found guilty of the one offense which earned him a year in prison. During this time, he wrote a booklet called An American Political Prisoner.

Blankenships’ allegations are sufficient at this point to create a plausible inference that Trump, Jr. posted his tweet knowing it was false, writes Judge John Copenhaver, federal judge of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia. Trump, Jr.’s remaining arguments fail because to label (Blankenship) a criminal may constitute a patently false assertion of fact.

Legally, defamation is knowingly making a false statement that can damage someone’s reputation. And if it’s written, it’s called libel. To prove defamation, plaintiffs who are officials that Blankenship was a candidate for the US Senate must have clear and convincing evidence. And they must show that the statements were made with genuine malice. That’s the standard set by the New York Times against Sullivan, which is a tough hurdle. In West Virginia, actual malice can be proven by circumstantial evidence.

A bit of background: Blankenships’ trial ended in December 2015 and he was convicted in April 2016. He has served his sentence. In January 2018, he announced his candidacy for the United States Senate in the state of West Virginia. As the election approached, the Coal executive had gathered momentum and some speculated that Blankenship could win the Republican nomination.

Enter Trump, Jr., a well-made ne’er who insinuated Blankenship was a criminal word he never corrected or apologized for: Blankenship says this act caused him enormous damage which also leads to its defeat. A statement is considered defamatory if it damages someone’s reputation, which means that it diminishes its value in the eyes of a community or prevents professional associations.

Whatever reputation (Blankenship) may have had in West Virginia, the complaint plausibly alleges that Trump, Jr.’s tweets have lowered the reputation (Blankenships) in communities both within the ‘State and out of state, especially since the plaintiff was in a campaign for federal political office, writes Judge Copenhagen in his order.

No regulation

FILE – In this file, an April 10, 2010 archive photo of residents of mining towns along the Coal River … [+] participate in a memorial vigil in Naoma, W.Va., for 29 miners who died in the explosion at Massey Energy Co.’s Upper Big Branch mine in Montcoal, W.Va. One year after the disaster, the Massey Company Energy and their CEO Don Blankenship, “King of Coal”, is no longer here. (AP Photo / Amy Sancetta, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

The criminal case against Blankenship was multifaceted. But the bottom line was whether the former coal baron had skimped on security measures in favor of increased productivity and profits. Blankenship remains convinced of his innocence: hiring more miners to avoid unintentional mine safety violations would not have prevented the deaths of 29 miners, he writes in his brochure.

He had pointed to another coal mine, which he said most closely resembled the one at the ill-fated Upper Big Branch facility. The Harris mine, he noted, had 35 more miners, but suffered 250 more offenses than Upper Big Branch.

The prosecution claims that it only followed the facts and that the responsibility had been paramount: between January 2008 and April 2010, the coal mine in question had received 835 convictions for offenses such as poor ventilation and excess coal dust. At the time of the accident in April 2010, Blankenships had been fined nearly $ 900,000, but had paid only about $ 168,000. Then the unthinkable happened: 29 miners were engulfed in an underground explosion. Blankenship has been charged with violating mine safety laws.

Blankenship had been one of the top three Republican candidates vying for the seat held by Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat. In the end, WV Attorney General Patrick Morrissey was declared the Republican winner, whom Manchin defeated. Blankenship refused to back Morrissey, calling him an accomplice in the state’s opioid crisis still ravaging southern West Virginia. His son-in-law told this reporter that Morrissey’s involvement was disqualifying. It’s an interesting position considering Manchin had said earlier that the coal executive had blood on his hands.

Under the conspiracy charge, the jury was also asked to decide whether there was an intent to defraud the United States, Blankenship wrote in his book. If the jury believed there was such an intention, it would be a felony conviction and punishable by up to five years in prison.

Justice Copenhaver correctly notes that anyone with the ability to type keywords into a search engine could have discovered that Blankenship had been convicted of a misdemeanor. If Junior had mistakenly thought it was a crime, he could immediately have corrected something he hadn’t done. Additionally, in the specific tweet that Junior implies that Blankenship is a criminal, he references a CNN story that clearly states that the verdict resulted in a misdemeanor.

Where does that leave Trump, Jr.? Unfortunately for him, Blankenship is a relentless badass who wants to get his pound of flesh. He won’t fix it. He wants justice, not money. A jury will eventually hear the evidence. The facts favor Blankenship. But the fog from the Upper Big Branch mine explosion never lifted, and the memories of 29 men who perished that day are still fresh.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/kensilverstein/2021/09/07/former-coal-baron-blankenships-defamation-suit-aims-to-knock-out-trump-jr/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos