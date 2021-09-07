Strengthening calls for Jokowi to grant amnesty to speaker Unsyiah Saiful Mahdi





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Support for Saiful Mahdi | continue to flow. A number of parties have urged President Joko Widodo or Jokowi to immediately grant amnesty to University professor Syiah Kuala (Unsyiah) in Banda Aceh, who was jailed for criticizing the recruitment of employees on his campus. Saiful Mahdi was sued for libel. “Let’s send a letter to the president together or sign a petition on change.org to urge Saiful Mahdi for amnesty,” he said.

Zaky Yamani, activist for Amnesty International in an online chat, Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Zaky said Amnesty had also called for international support for Saiful Mahdi’s release for two months. “This case is not a crime. It is the embodiment of freedom of opinion, expression and of course academic freedom which must be protected,” Zaky said. Support also came from the students.

Those who are members of the Student Coalition to Achieve Democratization of Campuses strongly condemn and condemn all forms of violation of academic freedom. “We urge the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, to grant amnesty to Saiful Mahdi,” said the coalition’s statement on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. This student coalition consists of the All-Indonesian BEM Alliance (BEM SI), the Indonesian Muhammadiyah Higher Education Association of Informatics and Computers (Perikomnas), the Indonesian Student Press Association (PPMI) and the Indonesian Muhammadiyah College KBS (PTMI). Saiful Mahdi has been caught in a court case for criticizing the process of accepting future civil servants (CPNS) for professors at the Faculty of Engineering Unsyiah in 2019. Saiful knew that one of the participants was successful, even though they had uploaded the wrong file. The review was forwarded by Saiful via WhatsApp Group in March 2019 with the following content: “Innalillahi wainna ilaihi rajiun. Received the sad news of the death of common sense in the executive ranks of FT Unsyiah during the PNS test yesterday. Is the evidence for engineering determinism so easily corrupted? Gong Xi Fat Cai !!! “ The dean of the engineering faculty of Unsyiah, Taufiq Saidi, then reported Saiful to the police for libel with the writing on the Whatsapp group. In September 2019, Saiful was named a suspect in the alleged defamation case, in accordance with Article 27 (3) of the ITE Law. During the case, judges of the Banda Aceh District Court sentenced him to three months in prison and a fine of Rs 10 million, incidental to one month of imprisonment. Saiful was found guilty of defamation in accordance with article 27, paragraph 3, in conjunction with article 45 of the ITE law. Saiful lodged a cassation appeal, but it was dismissed. Saiful Mahdi suffered the execution of the verdict against him at the Banda Aceh District Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday, September 2, 2021. He submitted an amnesty request to President Jokowi as a last resort.

