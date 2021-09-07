Brazilian Bolsonaro seeks to show his strength, risking backfiring on him





BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro received an enthusiastic reception from tens of thousands of people gathered in the capital on Tuesday during a demonstration in support of the right-wing leader involved in a feud with the Supreme Court of country.

Bolsonaro, in an address inaudible to many in the crowd away from the loudspeakers, lashed out at the High Court and said the nation could no longer accept what he called political imprisonment in reference to the arrests ordered by Judge Alexandre de Moraes. He warned that the court could go through what we don’t want.

The crowd began to sing, Alexandre outside!

His speech followed a helicopter flight, with those on the ground exhilarated with euphoria at the sight. They clapped and shouted, Legend! and I authorize! a slogan widely understood as a general approval of its methods.

Bolsonaro called on the Senate to impeach de Moraes, who jailed several of the president’s supporters for allegedly funding, organizing or inciting violence or spreading false information.

Mass participation in planned rallies across the country would add pressure from Bolsonaros to prove he is retaining his strength despite falling polls and regain his momentum after a series of setbacks.

He is also seeking help in his dispute with the High Court. Some carried banners on Tuesday calling for military intervention to keep Bolsonaros in power.

Critics feared the protests could turn violent. Some said they feared Bolsonaro was preparing a tropical version of the January 6 riot in Washington, where supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, alleging he was deprived of a victory for re-election.

Like Trump, Bolsonaro was elected on the promise of going after a corrupt and entrenched political class. He also said he could reject the 2022 election results if he loses.

On Monday evening, supporters crossed police lines set up to block vehicles and prevent early pedestrian access to the capital’s shopping center. By morning, dozens of honking trucks were parked in the mall, where only pedestrians were supposed to be allowed. Along the esplanade there was a festive atmosphere, with cold drinks and the scent of grilled meat.

Regina Pontes, 53, stood atop a plateau that advanced towards police barriers preventing access to Congress and the Supreme Court. She said the Brazilian people have every right to enter the region.

You can’t close the door to prevent the owner from entering, she said.

The world’s second-largest COVID-19 death toll, a drumbeat of accusations of wrongdoing in governments ‘handling of the pandemic and surging inflation have weighed on Bolsonaros’ approval ratings.

Polls show his nemesis, former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, could beat him in a second round if he enters the race.

Bolsonaro tried to prove pollsters wrong with Tuesday’s protest, which organizers promised: September 7 will be gigantic!

The president was due to speak again in the afternoon in Sao Paulo. He predicted a crowd of 2 million.

Tuesday’s protests may show that he has millions of people who are ready to stand up and be with him even when the Brazilian economy is in bad shape, inflation close to 10%, the pandemic and all that, said Thomas Traumann, political analyst.

If Bolsonaro feels he has the support of millions of Brazilians, he will take his Supreme Court challenge further, Traumann added.

Some centrist allies implored the president to calm his resentment to avoid compromising the support of moderate voters and lawmakers.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly asserted that the Supreme Court is trampling on constitutional boundaries and should be restricted. This has aroused fears among his detractors, given his frequently expressed nostalgia for nations past military dictatorship.

On the eve of Tuesday’s protest, Bolsonaro signed an interim measure severely limiting the ability of social media platforms to remove content, restrict its distribution or block accounts.

A 69-year-old farmer from the state of Minas Gerais, Clever Greco, came to Brasilia with a group of over 1,000 others. He said Brazilian conservatives supported Bolsonaros and called for the removal of two Supreme Court justices by peaceful means. But Greco also likened his trip to a deployment to war.

I don’t know what day I will be going back. I am ready to donate blood if necessary, said Greco. no longer asked; people order.

Last week, the U.S. Embassy in Brasilia warned Americans to avoid protests.

It is an important moment and surrounded by a lot of trepidation, Paulo Calmon, professor of political science at the University of Brasilia, said before the protests. The risk of witnessing scenes of violence and an institutional crisis unprecedented in recent Brazilian history remains and is considerable.

Biller reported from Rio de Janeiro.

