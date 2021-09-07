Mapping China’s place in the global semiconductor industry – The Diplomat

Advertising

The China-US digital technology competition is emerging as the organizing force in international politics for decades to come. Semiconductors, the DNA of technology, according to a recent United States Supply Chain Review are at the heart of what we President Joe Biden called a competition to win the 21st century.

Chinese President Xi Jinping identified his nations three years ago greatest hidden danger as its external dependencies in basic technologies, and changing this situation is the key of the Chinese Communist Parties program for the next century of his rule. U.S. semiconductor export controls have proven to be the most effective weapon against the global expansion of Huawei and other Chinese champions of digital technology, and the archetype of militarize interdependence.

The semiconductor value chain is an exquisite example of transnational interdependence, and the impacts on it of Sino-US rivalry will shape the choices of nations around the world in an ever-widening field of interest. In a two-part series last year, we examined whether TSMC’s crucial role in the global value chain was enough of an incentive for China to invade Taiwan. Such dilemmas will increasingly be imposed on decision-makers in government and industry, and will involve trade-offs given China’s growing presence. in the digital ecosystems of the future and the determination of the United States to counteract that. Geopolitical calculations for wealthy U.S. allies and ambitious developing countries require familiarization with different aspects of national interest arising from China’s changing role in the global semiconductor ecosystem.

Our recent report describes the Chinese semiconductor ecosystem and maps it through the production stages of the global value chain. We explain the function of each production stage and its international market landscape, and in this context, we review recent activities of Chinese government and industry. For each of these production stages, we assess the prospects for China to close the gap with foreign industry leaders over the next five to ten years, and the strategic implications from a range of perspectives. national interest.

For each production step of the value chain, we present the implications of national interest in the three strategic dimensions of competitiveness, national security and resilience based on an assessment of China’s position at the alongside that of the United States and other players. Competitiveness captures the commercial and technical characteristics of this stage of the value chain that affect the foundations of national power, not least because semiconductors are the basis of so many other industrial sectors. National security reflects the potential for militarization by national governments to harm the interests of other nations. Resilience addresses the negative impacts of disruptions at a particular stage of the value chain for the global semiconductor ecosystem.

For each dimension, we use three criteria to describe the national interest considerations involved. For competitiveness, policy makers need to be concerned with capturing income from market share in the relevant area, barriers to entry for any new player trying to enter the market, and beneficial spillovers that could be useful. at other stages of the value chain and in other industrial sectors. For national security, relevant considerations include the potential to facilitate espionage, the military utility of capabilities at a particular stage of the value chain, and the degree to which market concentration constitutes a bottleneck that can be militarized. by countries whose companies have a dominant market share. And for resilience, the extent to which one step in the value chain represents a concentrated point of failure for the global semiconductor industry, the potential for disruption to generate spillover damage into other steps in the chain. value, and the reproducibility of relevant functions in the event of a disruption are all critical to national planning.

The matrix below links these nine criteria to the eight production steps we describe, providing a heat map of the strategic importance of value chains. Color codes indicate the extent to which each criterion applies to a given production step. This indicates the level of interest that governments will show and the likelihood that they will take specific actions regarding this stage of the value chain, which are explored in more detail in our report.

For example: When it comes to chip design, China’s efforts to develop domestic companies with world-class capabilities in this field are driven by revenue capture, spinoffs and military utility, while for For the same reasons, the United States is seeking to thwart Chinese progress, reflected in U.S. Export Controls Target Companies Like Huawei. But these export controls were not aimed directly at chip design, as the nature and market landscape of this stage of production does not provide the most effective choke points. Rather, these are found in the EDA (chip design software) and PME (manufacturing equipment) stages of the value chain, which have in fact been targeted by US export controls. These controls have not seriously affected the resilience of the global semiconductor industries, given the relative ease of replication of chip design capabilities and the fact that chip design capabilities are not a concentrated point of failure for the transnational value chain as a whole.

The same is not true of advanced manufacturing, a production stage in which the dominance of Taiwanese companies and in particular TSMC represents a concentrated point of failure for the entire global semiconductor industry, which is now widely recognized as a threat to multiple industrial sectors, and therefore a concern for national decision-makers seeking to ensure the security of the supply chain. Yet barriers to entry for advanced manufacturing make this risk extremely difficult to mitigate, whether for Chinese leaders fearing that U.S. export controls will limit their technological progress, or for foreigners worried about the impacts of technology. political instability or a potential war between Taiwan and China.

Semiconductors are a litmus test of whether supply chain decoupling is really in the national interest, as the global chip shortage extends to next year and capacity expansion in China offers perspective for relief. With nations preparing for a new era of semiconductor-centric techno-nationalism, compromises and colossal expense involved in the attempt to arm and take into account the demand of the onshore value chain. We will explore these challenges in another report by the end of 2021.