Vaccines open on registration near Donald Trump’s border wall

The Vaccines spoke to NME about the recording of their new album near Donald Trump’s border wall between the United States and Mexico.

The group decamped to the Sonic Ranch studio in El Paso, Texas, to prepare for “Back In Love City” sessions near part of the controversial border wall that was a key part of the former president’s election campaign. American in 2016.

The Trumps Wall ran through the property, so it was really a pretty extreme place, having started making the album in West London, frontman Justin Young said. The town closest to the studio is where all the internment camps are located, where children are separated from their parents and others. You were very aware of that when you were there.

Despite the song Wanderlust containing lyrics that say Open Your Borders, the frontman notes that the album’s lyrics predate even knowing we were going to be recording in Texas and were pure coincidence.

While recording the album’s penultimate track, Heart Land, which is a love letter to American pop culture, when NME asked if it was shocking enough to be so close to a symbol on the side. ugly and evil country, Young replied: Yeah. You sing that intentionally naive enough love letter to America in the form of what you thought it was as a 13, 14, 15 year old boy, but very aware of what it is, too.

“America is a place of extremes with all of these great things, but also responsible for a lot of darkness and [it] face this on a daily basis.

The Vaccines are due to release their fifth studio album this Friday, September 10.

So far, the group has shared the album’s title track, lead single ‘Headphones Baby’, recent preview ‘Alone Star’ and ‘El Paso’.

The Vaccines recently announced a slew of new UK tour dates, many of which are in collaboration with the Music Venues Trust, which will start at Aylesbury Waterside on September 18 before ending in Bournemouth at Old Fire Station on 5 October.

See tour dates below.

SEPTEMBER 202 118 Aylesbury Waterside20 Exeter Phoenix21 Frome Cheese & Grain23 Stoke On Trent Sugarmill24 Northampton Roadmender26 Bexhill De la War Pavillion28 Bedford Esquires29 Cambridge Junction

OCTOBER 202101 Norwich Waterfront03 Brighton Concorde04 Gloucester Guildhall05 Bournemouth Old Fire Station

Young previously said the record was inspired by his home swapping experiences in Los Angeles as well as Ridley Scott’s futuristic interpretation of the same city in Blade Runner. In some ways, they were more connected than ever, he explained.

The group’s most recent album, Combat Sports, was released in 2018.

