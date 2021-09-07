Police chief attends simultaneous vaccination of hundreds of MAN Lumajang students under the supervision of President Joko Widodo – POLRI PR DIVISION





LUMAJANG- As part of the acceleration of the national vaccination, Lumajang AKBP Police Chief Eka Yekti Hananto Seno, SIK, M.Sc. attended the vaccination outing of Merdeka which was held this time in Madrasah Aliyah Negeri (MAN) Jl. Citandui 75 Lumajang. Tuesday (9/9/21) There was a different scene at the Merdeka Vaccine Outlet this time, hundreds of MAN Lumajang students participated in the simultaneous vaccination with places of worship and Islamic boarding schools (ponpes) all over Indonesia which were directly monitored by the President Joko Widodo. On this occasion, President Jokowi virtually greeted participants in the implementation of independent vaccination at Gontor Islamic Boarding School in East Java, the cathedral church of the Holy Cathedral Parish Church. Maria Palangkaraya, Central Kalimantan (Central Kalimantan) and Vihara Giri Ratana Puja, North Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB). This independent vaccination is a strategy led by TNI-Polri linked to the acceleration of the creation of municipal immunity. The chief of the national police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, was seen accompanying President Joko Widodo during the height of this activity which took place at the Islamic boarding school KH Syamsudin, in Ponorogo, in the East Java, which was directly connected to 341 Islamic residential schools and places of worship. across Indonesia with a total target of 346,688 people. Not only vaccines, President Jokowi also distributed social assistance in the form of 60,341 basic food packages and 88 tonnes of rice to the residents most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. President Joko Widodo said that the high level of vaccination is the basic capital of coexistence with Covid-19, namely how the economy can develop. But the Covid-19 has not yet increased. While President Jokowi monitors, at MAN Lumajang, the police vaccination for Covid-19 against 300 students, overall the students have received dose 1 of the vaccine and later it is planned to administer dose 2 of the vaccine to the same place. The Lumajang police chief was also present and directly supervised this vaccination activity, according to Eka Yekti that this vaccination activity was carried out in stages, but only today was carried out simultaneously and was directly supervised by the president . On the same occasion, MAN Lumajang School Principal Edi Nanang Sofyan Hadi, S. Ag, M.Pd expressed his deepest gratitude to the government and in particular to the Lumajang Police, who directly vaccinated their students, this which coincided with the great surge of simultaneous vaccination. .directly controlled by the President. I am very grateful to the government and police in Lumajang for vaccinating our students, it is a great honor for us because on this occasion we can meet face to face virtually with the president, jazakumullah khoir, said Sofyan. (Polres Lumajang Public Relations)

