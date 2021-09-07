Turkey to protect borders from illegal crossings with smart towers

Faced with a potential new wave of migrants due to instability in Afghanistan, Turkey has maximized measures on its eastern border. The governor of Van, a border province in eastern Turkey, reaffirmed Monday that the security forces act in coordination and keep watch 24/7 thanks to technological data. He also rejected the claim that there is an influx of irregular migrants at the border, Daily sabah writing.

Construction of one of the flagship measures, the Modular Wall and Smart Tower, which begins at the Iranian border of Çaldran district in Van and extends to Doubayazt in Ar and Yüksekova in Hakkari, continues. In Van, which has the longest border with neighboring Iran, security forces are taking all necessary precautions to prevent illegal migration and smuggling activities, eliminate terrorists, catch irregular migrants who wish to enter Turkey and hand them over to the competent institutions. In modular wall work initiated to prevent border crossings, 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) of the 63-kilometer section was completed and a trench was dug 130 kilometers along the border.

Van Mehmet Governor Emin Bilmez told the Anadolu Agency (AA) that border measures have steadily increased over the past three years. Stating that the regiment that previously provided border security has been raised to brigade level, Bilmez said the gendarmerie served in 9 battalions, 44 police stations and nearly 150 towers. Explaining that reinforcements were sent to the border after the developments in Afghanistan, Bilmez said: “We have maximized the measures at the border. We are doing our best to make the border impassable. Bilmez stressed that the security forces are protecting the border in a coordinated manner and continued as follows: “We are using the latest technology at the border. One hundred and three electro-optical towers were built along the border. There are thermal cameras. , sensors and radars … There are systems that detect the direction of the shot. We also use drones. Our security forces work at the border 24/7 in coordination, using all technological data. There is no accumulation of migrants Sometimes there are people who cross the border in one way or another. We catch them in abandoned buildings which we call “shock houses”. There has been an increase in citizen complaints about this recently. We treat the immigrants we catch at the removal center. We demolished over 100 abandoned structures where immigrants were hiding.

Bilmez also mentioned that wall work is underway with three contractor companies at the border. “We have a border of 295 kilometers. While ensuring border security, on one side, we are building a wall on the other. The digging of the trenches continues. We dug 130 kilometers of trenches. We built a 7 kilometer wall. At the end of the year, I hope we will complete the work on the 64 kilometer wall. Our president has given an instruction for an additional 100 kilometers to be tendered, ”he added.

Turkey continues its efforts to strengthen the security of its border with Iran in order to prevent any new wave of migrants in the face of recent developments in Afghanistan. The strengthening of border measures in Turkey, which already hosts nearly 4 million Syrian refugees and is a step for many migrants trying to reach Europe, began when the Taliban (banned in Russia) began to advance in Afghanistan and took control of Kabul last month.

Turkey is not the only country to erect barriers. Its Greek neighbor has just completed a 40-kilometer fence and surveillance system to ward off migrants who still manage to enter Turkey and try to reach the European Union. Authorities say there are 182,000 registered Afghan migrants in Turkey and up to 120,000 unregistered. President Recep Tayyip Erdoan urged European countries to take responsibility for any further influx, warning that Turkey does not intend to become “Europe’s migrant storage unit”. Responding to public concerns about a possible wave of refugees, Erdoan said Turkey would ensure the safe return of the refugees. Erdoan also rejected opposition claims that Turkey was hosting 1.5 million Afghan refugees. Regarding irregular migrants, Erdoan said at least 235,000 Afghans have been returned.

The number of irregular Afghan migrants detained in Turkey so far this year is less than a fifth of the number detained in 2019, and officials say they have yet to see signs of a major increase since the victory Taliban, though the long distances mean refugees could take weeks to arrive. The Turkish side of the mountainous border with Iran is lined with bases and watchtowers. Patrol cars monitor movements on the Iranian side around the clock, from where migrants, smugglers and terrorists frequently attempt to cross into Turkey.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers trying to enter Europe to start a new life, especially those fleeing war and persecution. Concerns have grown about a possible increase in the number of migrants from Afghanistan, due to the United States’ withdrawal from the country and the wave of Taliban attacks that followed. Turkey has made it clear that it will not bear the burden of the migration crises experienced as a result of the decisions of third countries. Turkey hosts nearly 4 million refugees – more than any other country in the world. After the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Turkey adopted an “open door policy” for people fleeing the conflict, granting them “temporary protection” status.

Afghans are considered the second largest refugee community in Turkey after Syrians. Many migrants arriving via Iran head to Istanbul to find work or a passage to another coastal city from which to embark for Europe.

Bilmez also stressed that they had maximized security measures both on land, in the air and on the lake, and said: “Seven hundred and fifty special police operations, 35 teams and 50 armored vehicles are working at the border. . This not only guarantees the safety of the contractors carrying out the works on the wall, but also prevents border crossing by supporting military units. In support of the gendarmerie, three reinforced commando squadrons and a commando battalion came to reinforce our city. As shore security measures increased, smugglers started using Van Lake with boats. In this context, the Coast Guard Boat Command was created with the instructions of our Home Office. Teams have also started work in Van Lake. Coast Guard Command is responsible for the entire lake.

Turkey has launched a new unit to prevent smuggling activity and provide security on Lake Van. The Turkish Coast Guard’s boat command will play an active role in preventing irregular migrants from being taken by boat to other provinces, officials said. Claiming to have stepped up efforts against migrant smugglers this year, Bilmez said: “A record number of organizers have been arrested. In 2021, 1,036 organizers were arrested and handed over to the judicial authorities. Almost half of them were arrested. the trials of the others are still in progress. The sanctions are not dissuasive enough. The number of organizers we took last year was 599. “

During a press briefing, Interior Ministry spokesman smail Çatakl also said on Monday that the negative allegations about Turkey’s border security were unfair to the soldiers in charge of border security, the police who support them, the gendarmerie and the reputation of the State. “Turkey is not demanding, welcoming or displaying deliberate inaction in the face of this influx, as some groups claim,” he said. Çatakl said 201,437 irregular Afghan migrants were arrested in 2019. This number rose to 50,161 in 2020 and it is 40,098 this year so far. “In 2020, despite the negative effects of the pandemic, we have prevented the migration of 122,000 people. Since the start of the year, 94,915 irregular migrants have been captured,” he added. “The number of foreigners stranded at the border in 2020 is 505,375 and 307,850 so far this year. The claim of an abnormal increase is not confirmed by the numbers,” Çatakl said.