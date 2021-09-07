Democrats expect Jokowi to appoint commander-in-chief until 2024





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Vice-president of Commission I DPR RI of the Party faction Democrat, Anton Sukartono, predicts that the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will launch the TNI Commander twice until 2024. His party believes that due to the three TNI chiefs of staff expected to replace Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto at the commander’s seat, both will retire before 2024. “President Joko Widodo will most likely inaugurate the TNI commander twice during his term which ends in 2024,” Anton told reporters on Tuesday (7/9). He explained that the Chief of Staff of the Army, General Andika Perkasa, will retire in November 2022. Meanwhile, the Chief of the Naval Staff (KSAL) Admiral Yudo Margono and Air Force Chief (KSAU) Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo will retire in 2023. So far, Anton admits Andika is a candidate for the TNI Commander whose performance is the most visible compared to the other two candidates. According to him, Andika’s performance translates into efforts to increase the skills of soldiers and improve human resources within the Indonesian military. However, he continued, Yudo’s performance as KSAL was also good. Moreover, he continued, Yudo was considered courageous to adopt a calm demeanor and play an active role in maintaining the stability of security in the territorial waters of the Republic of Indonesia. One of them is to monitor foreign ships entering the territory of the Republic of Indonesia. “Yudo is committed to ensuring that TNI continues to keep the South China Sea conducive, even though China is currently drafting a coastguard law or coast guard who will be assigned to the South China Sea, ”said Anton. Previously, the Deputy Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, said his institution had not received a presidential letter (surpres) from Jokowi regarding the appointment of the TNI commander to replace Hadi, who will take office. retirement in November 2021. “So far, until (last) Friday yes, the presidential decree has not yet reached the RPD,” Dasco said in a video description received. CNNIndonesia.com, Monday (6/9). For information, I DPR RI Commission member of the Indonesian Democratic Wrestling Party (PDIP) faction Effendi Simbolon said General Andika Perkasa would take over Hadi’s post as TNI commander. Not only that, Effendi also said that Lt. Gen. (Lt. Gen.) Dudung Abdurachman will become the Army Chief of Staff (KSAD) in the near future. “God willing, everything will happen in the near future, General Dudung Abdurachman becomes the army chief of staff and General Andika Perkasa becomes the commander of the TNI,” Effendi said by text message to CNNIndonesia.com, Friday (3/9). However, he did not explain in more detail when exactly the process of changing the leadership of the TNI and the military would be completed. (mts / child)



