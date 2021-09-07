Sandyakala Ning Joko Widodo – Forum News Network

SANDYAKALA which means red streaks in the sky as dusk enters. Sandyakala Ning Joko Widodo means Joko Widodo’s time is running out, it looks faint, it begins to darken to coincide with the sun sinking into the darkness.

It was the writer Sanusi Pane who popularized the word when he wrote a historical drama called Sandyakala Ning Madjapahit which was written in the 1930s. The Encyclopedia of Indonesian Literature noted that the drama was published for the first time in the magazine Timbul, numbers 1 to 6, year VII, 1932 and number 34, February 1933. After the death of Sanusi Pane on June 2, 1966 at the initiative of Ajip Rosidi, in 1971, the drama “Sandyakala Ning Madjapahit “it was reprinted by publisher Pustaka Jaya, Jakarta, in book form.

The book Sandyakala Ning Madjapahit received a warm welcome in the literary community. Sanusi Pane seems to want to show us that the glory of an empire must be supported by the honesty and personal excellence of its leaders. He will fall faster out of greed, pride and ignorance.

This drama focuses on the many conflicts of the royal apparatus which resulted in the collapse of the kingdom, a symbol of the destruction of old civilizations and the rise of new civilizations. The characters involved in the conflict are the queen, the nobility and the clergy.

A queen whose soul is free from crime and wealth, who lives by her time, can save and maintain a kingdom on the brink of collapse. However, with the complete removal of the only savior and partisan element, the pillars of government success eventually collapsed.

Apparently the drama was written as a conduit of intellectual oppression by the extremely harsh repression of the movement by the Dutch government in the 1930s.

However, in the midst of this depiction of the destruction and collapse of a power, there is still a faint hope of a new light.

In contemporary political terms, the analogy is almost the same as the current ruler enters the sanda kala. His power was running out. The light began to fade. Its glory days began to sink, even faster due to intrigue and politics within the power itself.

The characters in conflict in this regime also share the same elements, namely the president, the nobility and the clergy. The Indonesian people know that Jokowi’s promotion to the presidency is due to the services of the PDIP and Megawati. Without him, Jokowi is nothing.

However, Jokowi’s true nature has been read from the start. People labeled him as Peanut Forgot the Peel. The chaos at Jokowi Palace occurred during the 100 days of the first leadership term, marked by the split between Megawati and Jokowi. The trigger was the change of the head of the national police which was followed by hostages between the KPK and the Indonesian national police. People know that the candidate for the post of national police chief, Budi Gunawan, is Megawati’s proposal. The postponement of the inauguration of the National Police Chief is of course a bad message that Megawati received from Jokowi. In addition, in the end, the choice of the chief of police by Megawati was not sworn in. The wound is still open to this day.

Apparently, Megawati is a good reminder. On numerous occasions, Megawati always mentions Jokowi as the party leader. Megawati’s concern for Jokowi is undeniable. Just look at Megawati’s statement I have Pak Jokowi’s signature, he’s a party official. The signature is for the President General of the PDIP. But I never mentioned it. Just so that if at any point the name of the bullying against me comes too late, then I will declare that this is the constitution of the party. Until the president who came from home, I said that he is a party officer.

The attack on Jokowi was also carried out by Megawati’s daughter, Puan Maharani. It seems that Megawati’s determination is unanimous, she no longer needs Jokowi as party leader. He also encouraged Puan to emerge as the future rulers.

The president of the DPR came out of the cage, putting up notice boards everywhere. The wings of diversity are the backbone of propaganda. He began to dare to voice strong criticisms of the performance of the Jokowi government, in particular in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic. Puan said the government had failed to restore public confidence amid the pandemic. There is no point in having various policies and even restrictions on the mobility of people if this program on the ground is carried out in a superficial way, especially with regard to the stomachs of people.

On different occasions, Puan also launched Jokowi’s public miscommunication. Improve public communication, including clarity

who is in charge of this crisis, particularly related to government decisions, sentil Puan.

Puan’s voice is Megawati’s voice as the leader of the PDIP. People know that PDIP is The ruling party so that government policy is the product, knowledge or endorsement of the PDIP. However, the political reality is different on the ground. There have been ups and downs in her intimate political relationship. Jokowi is not a pure PDIP executive. He cannot escape his passion for walking alone through sewers, paddy fields, forests, toll roads, flooded areas or duck cages. Megawati doesn’t seem to like this style.

When Jokowi volunteers announced the extension of the president’s office for three terms, the PDIP, which has Puan Maharani as a cadre of champions to promote for the 2024 presidential election, immediately flared up. Likewise, when Jokowi performed with Ganjar Pranowo, Puan defeated the governor of Central Java through his cadre Bambang Pacul, chairman of the PDIP DPD of Central Java.

In the region, Bambang continues to recruit cadres who are not in line with party lines.

Puan’s courage to criticize Jokowi is clear evidence that the regime’s strength is starting to wane. If the PDIP withdraws the support of disobedient party officials, the Jokowi government is sure to collapse. Maybe before 2024.

Outside the palace, in recent days, people’s disappointment with Jokowi has become widespread. Not only disappointed with the policies for managing the Covid-19 pandemic, but disappointed with all the regime’s policies that forced it to do so. People continue to be forced to follow the pace and the will of the rulers. The build-up of this disappointment has also forced people to be more courageous in expressing their opinions, whether in the form of videos, writing or graffiti on the streets.

In Lake Toba, Medan, North Sumatra, people staged a protest asking Jokowi to step down. A banner stating Close Jokowi brought color to the action. In Jabotabek, students continue to consolidate to determine and strengthen their actions. They are currently developing strategies, timetables and themes for action to be carried out in the near future.

In Kalimantan, Papua and the Moluccas, students are already tired of the regime’s actions moving further and further away from the direction of reform. They think Jokowi’s resignation is the best solution.

In Makassar, a demonstration by students from Muhammadiyah University in Indonesia called for Jokowi’s resignation because he was not on the side of the farmers, workers and the small community.

Earlier in TNI, TNI officer Ruslan Buton asked President Jokowi to resign, but instead he was jailed for hate speech.

Not only that, the president was sued for resigning in Jakarta Central District Court by Muhidin Jalin of the Ulema and Activist Defense Team for committing an illegal act. Jokowi has been asked to publicly declare his resignation.

Constitutional law expert Refly Harun, via his YouTube channel, called on President Jokowi to step down because, from the constitutional term, the president has failed to protect the entire nation and all the bloodshed, related to the many victims who died during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Academician Rocky Gerung sees the public insistence on Jokowi’s resignation as a logical consequence of his failure to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The phenomenon of regime failure has turned into a phenomenon of hate speech, hoaxes, exploitation of SARA, criminalization of ulama, raising of buzzers, cult of Chinese foreign workers, farmers. and marginalized fishermen, academics performing acrobatics like clowns, corruption on all fronts, lies shown by state officials just to get the applause of his stupid fans.

Media main stream misled, characters who constantly tell the truth are attacked by buzzers paid with vile words and slander because they are unable to argue using human reason.

Remember, the kingdom of Majapahit, a great country that was respected by the nations at that time, eventually disappeared due to corruption, civil war, and weak, greedy and deceptive leadership after Hayam’s death. Wuruk and Gajah Mada.

Under this weak, presumptuous, corrupt and deceptive leadership, will Ning Joko Widodo’s Sandyakala soon become a reality?